$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 5418 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM • 22883 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 54467 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 38368 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 66548 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 40344 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 35367 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32103 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35040 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44448 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
0m/s
33%
748 mm
Popular news

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 59750 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

April 23, 12:15 PM • 14829 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 43340 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 21009 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 11627 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 54467 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 43391 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 66548 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 59801 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 77743 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Rustem Umerov

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 11676 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 21052 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 37693 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 37028 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 66828 views
Actual

Tesla Model Y

Facebook

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5276 views

The Ukrainian delegation met with US representative Keith Kellogg in London. The Ukrainian side stressed the need for a ceasefire to start negotiations.

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

The Ukrainian delegation met in London with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian side stressed that an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Our delegation met in London with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. We conveyed our position and stressed that an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace. We expressed hope that this corresponds to the vision of US President Donald Trump 

- Yermak wrote.

The head of the Presidential Office noted that under any circumstances Ukraine will defend its fundamental positions during negotiations, as they constitute the basis of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We agreed to continue the dialogue and regular contacts 

- said Yermak.

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details23.04.25, 18:00 • 22635 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha also spoke about the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Kellogg.

During the meeting with US Special Representative General Keith Kellogg, we had a constructive exchange of views on the path to peace. Ukraine, like no other country in the world, wants an end to the war. We are committed to working together to achieve this goal 

- said Sybiha.

Addition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not go to London to participate in negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. He was replaced by Kellogg.

The Washington Post stated that on Wednesday in London, the US will offer to officially recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement.

US President Donald Trump claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about Crimea is "very damaging to peace negotiations with Russia".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
London
Brent
$66.04
Bitcoin
$93,625.80
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,295.75
Ethereum
$1,800.69