Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

The Ukrainian delegation met in London with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian side stressed that an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Our delegation met in London with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. We conveyed our position and stressed that an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace. We expressed hope that this corresponds to the vision of US President Donald Trump - Yermak wrote.

The head of the Presidential Office noted that under any circumstances Ukraine will defend its fundamental positions during negotiations, as they constitute the basis of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We agreed to continue the dialogue and regular contacts - said Yermak.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha also spoke about the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Kellogg.

During the meeting with US Special Representative General Keith Kellogg, we had a constructive exchange of views on the path to peace. Ukraine, like no other country in the world, wants an end to the war. We are committed to working together to achieve this goal - said Sybiha.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not go to London to participate in negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. He was replaced by Kellogg.

The Washington Post stated that on Wednesday in London, the US will offer to officially recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement.

US President Donald Trump claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about Crimea is "very damaging to peace negotiations with Russia".