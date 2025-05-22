Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine
Lindsey Graham warned China of possible consequences for supporting Russia. He stressed that the majority in the US Senate believes that Putin is avoiding negotiations.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warned China about the consequences of possible support for Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.
On social network X, the politician noted that the majority in the US Senate believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is avoiding real negotiations because he believes that "over time, the US and our allies will break down."
This would be a serious miscalculation that could affect China and other countries that continue to support Putin's oil-based economy.
He added that "a combination of a ceasefire with sincere negotiations could lead to an honorable and just peace."
"President Trump is right: it's time to end this bloodshed," the Republican concluded.
Let us remind you
China criticized the European Union's "unilateral sanctions" imposed against Russian and Chinese businesses that directly or indirectly work for the war in Ukraine. Beijing called them a manifestation of "double standards."
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the economic restrictions imposed on May 20 by the EU and Great Britain against business structures of Russia, China and the UAE "have no legal basis in international law."
