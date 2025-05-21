US sanctions bill against Russia already supported by more than 80 senators
Kyiv • UNN
A bipartisan US sanctions bill against Russia is already supported by more than 80 members of the Senate. It provides for strict restrictions against the Russian Federation in case of refusal to make peace with Ukraine.
The bill on new sanctions of the United States of America against Russia already has 81 co-authors since its introduction to Congress. This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova.
Details
She reminded that the bill on new restrictions on the aggressor country is bipartisan.
The bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia now has 81 co-authors in the Senate! Thank you to each of the 81 senators for the "Peace through strength" approach!
Earlier, this information was published by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.
Let us remind you
In April, senators from both parties of the US Congress presented a bill providing for the introduction of "secondary" sanctions against the Russian Federation - in particular, a 500% duty for countries that buy Russian oil, gas and uranium, if Russia does not agree to a lasting peace with Ukraine.
The other day, US President Donald Trump stated that he would not strengthen sanctions against Russia, because he believes that there is a chance for progress in negotiations. According to him, he believes that Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine.
Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained that Trump believes that Russia is likely to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine if Washington threatens new sanctions.
