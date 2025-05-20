It would be good if the US also helped: Zelensky discussed sanctions against Russia with the British Prime Minister

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer. They discussed sanctions, diplomatic work for the sake of peace, and joint actions within the coalition of the willing, reports UNN.

Thanked for the new British sanctions, which help force Russia to peace. Only coercion will work. Today there is a sanctions decision of Britain, there is also a decision of the EU, and it would be good if the United States also helped. European partners are already preparing the next steps in such extremely important pressure on Russia to stop the war - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, according to him, "they discussed with Keir the main details of diplomatic work and possible meetings that can really ensure a ceasefire and movement towards lasting peace."

We discussed yesterday's conversation with President Trump. We also discussed our joint actions within the coalition of the willing. We agreed to continue to be in constant contact – almost daily. Thank you, Britain! - Zelenskyy summarized.

