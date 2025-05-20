Zelenskyy announced an important conversation with German Chancellor Merz: details

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an important conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz. The conversation concerned the conversation with US leader Donald Trump, coordination of steps and the reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of the war, reports UNN.

We discussed our conversation with President Trump yesterday, as well as today's conversations with European leaders. We are coordinating all our contacts and steps as much as possible. It is very important to maintain unity between all partners and look for solutions that can really end this war with a just peace - Zelenskyy said.

The leaders also spoke about the reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of the war.

We must already think about this now and have a clear plan that will help bring real peace closer now and support it later. We will work together to make everything happen. Thank you for your support! - the President of Ukraine summarized.

