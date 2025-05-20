Axios learned the details of Trump's conversation with EU and Zelenskyy leaders: some seemed "surprised" or "shocked"

$41.580.08
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 2920 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23314 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30722 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126746 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86289 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150804 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108783 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264146 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129788 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355439 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 14113 views

May 20, 05:24 AM • 14113 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 38091 views

May 20, 05:39 AM • 38091 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 54313 views

May 20, 05:59 AM • 54313 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 33794 views

06:47 AM • 33794 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 63888 views

07:01 AM • 63888 views
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 23314 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126746 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 120290 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 145805 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264146 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64730 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 65261 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 63099 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 147598 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 150518 views
Axios learned the details of Trump's conversation with EU and Zelenskyy leaders: some seemed "surprised" or "shocked"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

Trump informed European leaders that Putin is ready for negotiations. According to sources, some leaders were "surprised" or "shocked" during the conversation.

Axios learned the details of Trump's conversation with EU and Zelenskyy leaders: some seemed "surprised" or "shocked"

The American publication Axios learned that US President Donald Trump said during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders after negotiations with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and five other European leaders joined a conference call with President Trump immediately after his phone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Monday, hoping to hear that Putin had agreed to a ceasefire - or that the US would impose punitive sanctions on him for refusing to do so. Instead, Trump said that Putin had agreed to negotiations, stressed that the US would not participate in these negotiations, and opposed the idea of imposing sanctions against Putin at this time," Axios was told by two sources who were on the phone call, and a third source informed about the phone call.

The publication notes that "Trump gave the impression that he was close to completely abandoning the issue." Some leaders during the phone call, reportedly citing sources, seemed "surprised" or "shocked."

Trump stunned European leaders with details of agreements with Putin - Financial Times19.05.25, 23:01 • 22589 views

It is reported citing sources that "Trump and Zelenskyy had a short phone conversation on Monday morning, and Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart what he should say to Putin."

"Zelenskyy was glad that Trump called him for consultation. He asked Trump to demand an immediate ceasefire, threaten new sanctions against Russia, and not offer any concessions to Putin without consulting Ukraine," sources say.

As the publication writes, "when the phone conversation with Putin ended, Trump called Zelenskyy again. This time, the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Finland, and the European Commission were also on the line."

"The second phone conversation was longer and of a different nature than the first," Zelenskyy said later.

"While a European source told Axios that it was "constructive," another source said that Zelenskyy thought it was "bad,"" the publication writes. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump reportedly "told the leaders that Putin had agreed to start direct negotiations on a ceasefire immediately." A source during the call said that there was a surprised silence for a few seconds.

Then, as indicated, "Zelenskyy noted that Putin had previously agreed to negotiations, and the first round of ceasefire negotiations took place on Friday in Istanbul." According to sources, "Trump did not respond directly."

Sources reported that "Zelenskyy and several other leaders during the conversation told Trump that it was his idea to start peace negotiations with an immediate 30-day ceasefire."

The publication writes that "other European leaders during the conversation asked about the possibility of US sanctions against Russia, but Trump said he did not think it was a good idea, and stressed that he thought Putin wanted a deal."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reportedly asked why there could not be a ceasefire for at least two weeks before the start of negotiations, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asked what concessions Russia was willing to make, sources said.

"Trump told the group that Putin would present a "memorandum on peace" with his terms for a ceasefire and an end to the war. A source during the conversation said that Trump told Zelenskyy and European leaders that he had asked Putin to present "something that people can agree with," rather than a proposal that would be immediately rejected. Zelenskyy said that previous rounds of negotiations with Putin, including last week, had yielded nothing, and stressed that if Trump did not insist, Putin would not budge," the publication reports citing sources.

The leaders, as noted citing sources, "during the conversation were surprised that Trump seemed relatively satisfied with what he had heard from Putin and presented it as a new development, although the Russian leader did not seem to have changed his position at all."

Meloni and Merz, as noted, stated that the US and European countries should be involved in the negotiations. "Someone has to be the judge," Meloni said. Merz suggested holding a meeting with all parties present.

"Later, Trump suggested the Vatican as a venue for negotiations," the publication says.

During the conversation, as indicated, Finnish President Alexander Stubb asked Trump what the next steps would be. "I don't know. Someone has to come out and say whether the negotiations are going well or badly, and then we'll decide what to do," Trump said.

Zelensky announced a series of negotiations with partners: with the President of Finland, he discussed the conversation with Trump and pressure on Russia20.05.25, 12:31 • 2142 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Giorgia Meloni
Alexander Stubb
European Commission
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Finland
France
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
