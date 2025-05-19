Trump stunned European leaders with details of agreements with Putin - Financial Times

European leaders were stunned during a conversation with Donald Trump by the US President's story about the agreements he had reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the Financial Times with reference to a source familiar with the conversation, UNN informs.

Details

The publication reminds that immediately after the conversation with Putin, Trump told about its details to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland and the European Commission.

In European capitals, leaders fear that Trump may make a deal with Putin, under which he will agree to his maximalist demands and betray the interests of Ukraine, rushing to end the war - the article says.

The authors add that German Chancellor Fradric Merz said after the conversation that all its participants "confirmed their readiness to closely support Ukraine on its way to a ceasefire."

"Trump promised to end the war on the first day of his second term, but peace proved elusive as the positions of both sides are still far apart," the publication sums up.

Recall

On Monday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. It lasted more than 2 hours.

Later, the head of the White House reported that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start negotiations on ending the war.

Also, after the conversation with Putin, the US President reported on the conversation with Putin during a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

