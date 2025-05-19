Zelenskyy responded to Russia: Ukraine will not withdraw troops from its territories

Ukraine does not plan to withdraw military forces from its territory, as required by the Russian Federation. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

"No one will withdraw our troops from our territories. This is my constitutional duty. It is the duty of our military to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Yes, now there are temporarily occupied territories - due to the aggression of such a large country. This is understandable. But no ultimatums, and no one will give up their land, their territories, their people, their homes," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that if Russia sets the conditions for withdrawing Ukrainian troops from its own land, it means that it does not want a ceasefire and does not want the war to end.

They clearly understand that Ukraine will not do this. If you ask such questions in advance, to which you yourself know the answer and it will not be positive, then you definitely do not want to have a result - said the President.

He added that during a conversation with Donald Trump, the head of the White House assured him that Russia was ready for negotiations and ready for compromises, etc.

"I don't remember all these details anymore, but nevertheless - we'll see," Zelenskyy said.".

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level - Ukraine, USA, Russia, Great Britain, EU, which may take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland.

