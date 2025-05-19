$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Zelenskyy responded to Russia: Ukraine will not withdraw troops from its territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not plan to withdraw troops from its own territory, rejecting Russia's demands. He emphasized that this is his constitutional duty.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia: Ukraine will not withdraw troops from its territories

Ukraine does not plan to withdraw military forces from its territory, as required by the Russian Federation. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

"No one will withdraw our troops from our territories. This is my constitutional duty. It is the duty of our military to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Yes, now there are temporarily occupied territories - due to the aggression of such a large country. This is understandable. But no ultimatums, and no one will give up their land, their territories, their people, their homes," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that if Russia sets the conditions for withdrawing Ukrainian troops from its own land, it means that it does not want a ceasefire and does not want the war to end.

They clearly understand that Ukraine will not do this. If you ask such questions in advance, to which you yourself know the answer and it will not be positive, then you definitely do not want to have a result

- said the President.

He added that during a conversation with Donald Trump, the head of the White House assured him that Russia was ready for negotiations and ready for compromises, etc.

"I don't remember all these details anymore, but nevertheless - we'll see," Zelenskyy said.".

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level - Ukraine, USA, Russia, Great Britain, EU, which may take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
