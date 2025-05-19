Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia and Ukraine may sign a memorandum, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke about, after which an agreement on ending the full-scale war will be signed. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.

That's what Trump told me. I understand that they discussed this with Putin, the Russian side, that in a bilateral format there can be a corresponding memorandum, which can then lead to a map that leads to the end of the war. That is, to the contract. A memorandum that will be supported by both countries, which includes a ceasefire - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that it is not yet known what exactly this memorandum with Russia will be about.

In any case, if the Russian side offers some memorandum, I think it will not be a secret, because this information always appears in the public space in some way. I think that from our side, after the appropriate signals, we, having received proposals from the Russians in the memorandum, will be able to formulate our vision - added Zelenskyy.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, announced his readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to offer a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.