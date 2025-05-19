Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine may sign a memorandum with Russia on ending the war, which will include a ceasefire. Zelenskyy said he would discuss the Russian Federation's proposals after receiving them.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia and Ukraine may sign a memorandum, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke about, after which an agreement on ending the full-scale war will be signed. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.
That's what Trump told me. I understand that they discussed this with Putin, the Russian side, that in a bilateral format there can be a corresponding memorandum, which can then lead to a map that leads to the end of the war. That is, to the contract. A memorandum that will be supported by both countries, which includes a ceasefire
He noted that it is not yet known what exactly this memorandum with Russia will be about.
In any case, if the Russian side offers some memorandum, I think it will not be a secret, because this information always appears in the public space in some way. I think that from our side, after the appropriate signals, we, having received proposals from the Russians in the memorandum, will be able to formulate our vision
Let us remind
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, announced his readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to offer a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.