Zelensky announced a series of negotiations with partners: with the President of Finland, he discussed the conversation with Trump and pressure on Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Alexander Stubb about contacts with partners and details of the conversation with Trump. They discussed increasing pressure on Russia for real negotiations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Finnish President Alexander Stubb the details of negotiations with US President Donald Trump and pressure on Russia, against the background of Russia apparently trying to buy time to continue the war and occupation, the Head of State said on Tuesday on social media, UNN writes.
I spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. We informed each other about our contacts with partners, and also discussed the details of yesterday's conversation with US President Donald Trump.
The President emphasized: "The main thing is that diplomacy for the sake of peace is coordinated and focused on real results."
It is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time to continue the war and occupation. We are working with partners to ensure that pressure forces the Russians to behave differently.
The Head of State noted that "sanctions matter", and expressed gratitude "to everyone who makes them more tangible for the perpetrators of the war."
We have no doubt that the war should end at the negotiating table. There must be clear and realistic proposals on the table. Ukraine is ready for any effective negotiation formats.
And, according to him, "if Russia continues to put forward unrealistic conditions and undermine possible results, there must be severe consequences."
Talks with our other partners are planned for today.
