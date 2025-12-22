Banksy unveiled a new mural: the internet called it cute and tender

The elusive street artist Banksy has unveiled a new mural. Instagram users were delighted with the new "painting" ahead of Christmas and called it cute, reports UNN.

The artist showed the new mural on his Instagram page.

The drawing depicts two children - a boy and a girl. The children are shown as if lying on their backs, and the girl enthusiastically points something to the boy in the sky.

Users ask each other where the mural is located, and also note that it's good to "get a new Banksy" before Christmas. The artist's new work is called cute and tender.

New Banksy mural appears on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice in London