Banksy unveiled a new mural: the internet called it cute and tender

04:37 PM • 3576 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 15713 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 14194 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 16463 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 19214 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 18920 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19481 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17363 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13310 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12427 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Strange movements and slow descent down the stairs: 79-year-old Trump again drew attention to his healthDecember 22, 08:12 AM • 6690 views
Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspectDecember 22, 08:57 AM • 5666 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 25122 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 25488 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 14245 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 15720 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 25547 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 60481 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 82455 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 116938 views
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 292 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 4886 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 33554 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 31113 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 33656 views
Banksy unveiled a new mural: the internet called it cute and tender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The elusive street artist Banksy unveiled a new mural depicting two children. Instagram users called the work cute and tender, rejoicing at the new creation for Christmas.

Banksy unveiled a new mural: the internet called it cute and tender

The elusive street artist Banksy has unveiled a new mural. Instagram users were delighted with the new "painting" ahead of Christmas and called it cute, reports UNN.

The artist showed the new mural on his Instagram page.

The drawing depicts two children - a boy and a girl. The children are shown as if lying on their backs, and the girl enthusiastically points something to the boy in the sky.

Users ask each other where the mural is located, and also note that it's good to "get a new Banksy" before Christmas. The artist's new work is called cute and tender.

New Banksy mural appears on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice in London08.09.25, 17:07 • 4164 views

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
New Year
Social network
Instagram