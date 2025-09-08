$41.220.13
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and "crashed" dozens of enemy online resources
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)
New Banksy mural appears on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

The new Banksy mural depicts a judge striking a protester. It appeared two days after a protest against the ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

New Banksy mural appears on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice in London

A new mural by the elusive street artist Banksy has appeared on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice building in central London, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The new mural depicts a judge in a traditional wig and black robe beating a protester lying on the ground, with blood splattering onto his poster.

Although the mural does not relate to a specific cause or incident, its appearance came two days after nearly 900 people were arrested during a London protest against a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

Photos on social media show that the artwork is already covered with large sheets of plastic and two metal barriers.

Banksy shows new mysterious graffiti with a woman and a baby17.12.24, 20:20 • 19516 views

The artwork is guarded by security personnel outside the building and is under CCTV surveillance.

The Bristol-based street artist shared a photo of the mural on Instagram, which is Banksy's usual method of asserting that a work is authentic. The artist captioned the image: "Royal Courts. London."

The location of Banksy's new graffiti has been revealed: a lighthouse with a shadow was spotted on the walls of Marseille30.05.25, 16:23 • 3472 views

The artwork is located on the exterior wall of the Queen's Building, which is part of the Royal Courts of Justice complex.

Banksy's stencil graffiti often criticizes government policy, war, and capitalism.

The Ministry of Reintegration told how the reconstruction of Kyiv region is going on and what is the fate of the Banksy mural in Horenka05.03.24, 22:29 • 32170 views

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
London