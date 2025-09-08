New Banksy mural appears on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice in London
Kyiv • UNN
The new Banksy mural depicts a judge striking a protester. It appeared two days after a protest against the ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration.
A new mural by the elusive street artist Banksy has appeared on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice building in central London, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.
Details
The new mural depicts a judge in a traditional wig and black robe beating a protester lying on the ground, with blood splattering onto his poster.
Although the mural does not relate to a specific cause or incident, its appearance came two days after nearly 900 people were arrested during a London protest against a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration.
Photos on social media show that the artwork is already covered with large sheets of plastic and two metal barriers.
The artwork is guarded by security personnel outside the building and is under CCTV surveillance.
The Bristol-based street artist shared a photo of the mural on Instagram, which is Banksy's usual method of asserting that a work is authentic. The artist captioned the image: "Royal Courts. London."
The artwork is located on the exterior wall of the Queen's Building, which is part of the Royal Courts of Justice complex.
Banksy's stencil graffiti often criticizes government policy, war, and capitalism.
