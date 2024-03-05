$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23269 views

01:12 PM • 81453 views

10:10 AM • 55878 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 241145 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210959 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183483 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 225847 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250406 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156323 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371898 views

The Ministry of Reintegration told how the reconstruction of Kyiv region is going on and what is the fate of the Banksy mural in Horenka

Kyiv • UNN

 32164 views

The Ministry of Reintegration reported on the progress of rebuilding 5 houses destroyed by Russia in Irpin and Horenka, Kyiv region, as well as plans to preserve the Banksy mural in Horenka.

The Ministry of Reintegration told how the reconstruction of Kyiv region is going on and what is the fate of the Banksy mural in Horenka

Together with the team of the Ministry of Reintegration, Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk paid a working visit to the city of Irpin and the village of Horenka in Kyiv region. As part of a project to improve the housing conditions of IDPs, 5 houses destroyed by Russians are to be rebuilt with funding from the German government. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration , UNN reports.

It is noted that within the framework of the project, the German government has already agreed to build one house in Irpin from scratch. And four more, two in Irpin and two in Horenka, will be overhauled.

Recently, Iryna Vereshchuk, together with representatives of the Kyiv Regional Administration, local authorities, KfW and IOM, inspected the damaged houses and talked to the residents. At the same time, they discussed the details of the construction and its implementation schedule.

The Vice Prime Minister took part in local public hearings. Residents of war-damaged buildings were able to get answers to their questions about future construction.

The Ministry of Reintegration also reported that a meeting was held that day between representatives of their agency, IOM, and local authorities. The meeting discussed a step-by-step plan for the implementation of each of the projects in Kyiv region. They also focused on problematic issues that need to be addressed before construction begins.

Banksy graffiti created in Kyiv region will be placed in a virtual gallery 23.11.23, 18:30 • 24869 views

In particular, they emphasized the need to demine and preserve Banksy's mural on the wall of a building in Horenka.

 I thank everyone who is working on the implementation of these projects. We need to give people a roof over their heads as soon as possible.

- Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized.

The project is implemented with the financial support of the German Government with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration. The financial partner is the German state bank KfW. The project manager is the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

