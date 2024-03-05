The Ministry of Reintegration told how the reconstruction of Kyiv region is going on and what is the fate of the Banksy mural in Horenka

Together with the team of the Ministry of Reintegration, Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk paid a working visit to the city of Irpin and the village of Horenka in Kyiv region. As part of a project to improve the housing conditions of IDPs, 5 houses destroyed by Russians are to be rebuilt with funding from the German government. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration , UNN reports.

It is noted that within the framework of the project, the German government has already agreed to build one house in Irpin from scratch. And four more, two in Irpin and two in Horenka, will be overhauled.

Recently, Iryna Vereshchuk, together with representatives of the Kyiv Regional Administration, local authorities, KfW and IOM, inspected the damaged houses and talked to the residents. At the same time, they discussed the details of the construction and its implementation schedule.

The Vice Prime Minister took part in local public hearings. Residents of war-damaged buildings were able to get answers to their questions about future construction.

The Ministry of Reintegration also reported that a meeting was held that day between representatives of their agency, IOM, and local authorities. The meeting discussed a step-by-step plan for the implementation of each of the projects in Kyiv region. They also focused on problematic issues that need to be addressed before construction begins.

In particular, they emphasized the need to demine and preserve Banksy's mural on the wall of a building in Horenka.

I thank everyone who is working on the implementation of these projects. We need to give people a roof over their heads as soon as possible. - Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized.

The project is implemented with the financial support of the German Government with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration. The financial partner is the German state bank KfW. The project manager is the International Organization for Migration (IOM).