The location of Banksy's new graffiti has been revealed: a lighthouse with a shadow was spotted on the walls of Marseille

The latest work of the elusive artist Banksy was presented to the world on May 29. The author himself published it on his Instagram, without specifying the location. The work of art was found on Felix Fréje Street in Marseille, France. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

According to the publication, Banksy's latest graffiti work, presented to the world on Thursday, has now been found on a street in Marseille.

The image shows a lighthouse, stenciled on a beige wall, along with the words: "I want to be the one you saw in me."

There is also a soaped shadow on the sidewalk, creating the illusion that the lighthouse itself is part of the street decoration.

Its location was initially a mystery, but BBC Verify has confirmed that it is Felix Fréje Street in the southern French city of Marseille.

