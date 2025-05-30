$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

The location of Banksy's new graffiti has been revealed: a lighthouse with a shadow was spotted on the walls of Marseille

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

Banksy presented a new work on May 29 on Instagram, without specifying the location. Graffiti with a lighthouse and an inscription was found on Felix Frezier Street in Marseille.

The location of Banksy's new graffiti has been revealed: a lighthouse with a shadow was spotted on the walls of Marseille

The latest work of the elusive artist Banksy was presented to the world on May 29. The author himself published it on his Instagram, without specifying the location. The work of art was found on Felix Fréje Street in Marseille, France. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the publication, Banksy's latest graffiti work, presented to the world on Thursday, has now been found on a street in Marseille.

The image shows a lighthouse, stenciled on a beige wall, along with the words: "I want to be the one you saw in me."

There is also a soaped shadow on the sidewalk, creating the illusion that the lighthouse itself is part of the street decoration.

Its location was initially a mystery, but BBC Verify has confirmed that it is Felix Fréje Street in the southern French city of Marseille.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the artist Banksy presented his new work. He published it on Instagram on May 29, but did not say exactly where it was created.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Marseille
France
