An explosion occurs near the Russian consulate in Marseille. The Russian Foreign Ministry declares a terrorist attack and demands that France investigate and strengthen the security of diplomatic missions.
Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.
During a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Olympic flame was brought into the hall.
Thousands of people protested across France against the far-right National Rally party on the eve of the parliamentary elections, police detained 7 people in Paris.
Iryna Kobeleva, a 16-year-old girl from Mariupol, won 5 medals, including 4 gold and 1 silver, at the European Wushu Championships in Stockholm.
Ukrainian gymnast Maria Vysocanska carried the Olympic torch on the first day of the relay in France to honor the memory of her father, who took part in the battle for Donetsk airport in 2014.
Ukraine's first opponent in Group B of the 2024 Olympic football tournament will be Iraq, which secured a place in the group by defeating Indonesia 2-1 in the match for third place at the U-23 Asian Cup.
"Benfica, represented by Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, was eliminated from the Europa League after losing to Marseille on penalties following a 2-1 home win.
Ukraine's U-23 national team will play Argentina, Morocco and an Asian qualifying team in Group B of the football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
The draw ceremony for the 2024 Olympic football tournaments, in which the Ukrainian national team is a participant in the men's competition, will take place on March 20 at 21:00 Kyiv time in Saint-Denis, Paris.
The return leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals between Marseille and Shakhtar will take place at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, with bookmakers favoring the French team.
In the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, Shakhtar Donetsk will face Olympique de Marseille, with the first leg taking place on February 15 and the return leg on February 22.