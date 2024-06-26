During the PACE meeting, the Olympic flame was brought into the hall
Today, on June 26, during a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Olympic flame was brought into the hall. The video was posted by MP and member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.
"And while we are watching the Olympic flame being brought in, the bloodiest war in Europe continues. While the whole world is preparing for the Olympic Games, Ukraine is seeing our heroes off on their last journey. Because Russia continues to kill," Goncharenko writes.
Ukrainian gymnast Maria Vysocanska took part in the Olympic torch relay start ceremony in France. The athlete became the leader of a team of athletes from EU countries who marched with the torch through the streets of Marseille on Europe Day.