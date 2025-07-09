Massive fire near Marseille: 110 injured, airport resumes operations after interruption

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 2554 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 21474 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 30670 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 54041 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 82371 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 171629 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 140440 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 181556 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119963 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 221350 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3.5m/s
44%
744mm
Popular news
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 213142 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damageJuly 9, 05:49 AM • 72922 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 43606 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 35074 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesman09:30 AM • 11664 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 171632 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 213482 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 221353 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 188295 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 234141 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 35377 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 220645 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 403782 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 235780 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 346604 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

Massive fire near Marseille: 110 injured, airport resumes operations after interruption

Kyiv • UNN

 • 605 views

A forest fire near Marseille, which covered 700 hectares, resulted in 110 injuries, including firefighters and police officers, and the evacuation of 400 residents. Marseille Provence Airport resumed operations after a temporary closure.

Massive fire near Marseille: 110 injured, airport resumes operations after interruption
bfmtv.com

In France, firefighters continue to battle a forest fire that has reached the outskirts of Marseille and injured more than 100 people, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Mayor Benoît Payan told local media on Wednesday morning that the fire was "dying down" but was still not fully under control.

Restrictions imposed yesterday on the outskirts of Marseille have been lifted due to a "significant reduction" in the spread of the fire, the mayor wrote on X.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 110 people, including nine firefighters and 22 police officers, suffered minor injuries since Tuesday.

According to French media, at least 400 people have been evacuated from their homes.

Earlier, residents were urged to stay at home and not evacuate without proper orders to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Earlier, Mayor Payan stated that the "naval fire battalion is fighting a guerrilla war, holding hoses in their hands," referring to the Marseille fire and rescue service.

According to the mayor, at its peak, the fire spread at a rate of 1.2 km per minute, according to French TV channel BFMTV. He attributed this to a combination of wind gusts, dense vegetation, and steep slopes.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was on a state visit to the UK, expressed support for the firefighters and urged residents to follow safety rules.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau arrived in Marseille on Tuesday evening, where he met with local authorities. He reported that about 800 firefighters were at the scene of the fire, and extinguishing the fire would continue "all night" as the fire had not yet been contained.

Marseille Provence Airport stated that flights would resume "without restrictions" on Wednesday at 9:30 local time, but disruptions were expected. The airport, one of the busiest in France, partially resumed operations on Tuesday at 21:30 local time after being closed for the day. Airport President Julien Coffinier said he had "never faced a situation of this magnitude."

Addition

The fire, which broke out earlier on Tuesday near Pennes-Mirabeau, north of Marseille, is reported to have covered an area of about 700 hectares (7 sq km).

Local authorities said the cause of the fire was a car that caught fire on the highway.

Footage showed huge plumes of smoke over Marseille as the fire raged in the hilly terrain to its north.

According to BFMTV, there has been no rain in the Bouches-du-Rhône region since May 19.

In other parts of France, another forest fire that started near Narbonne on Monday remains active, fanned by 60 km/h winds. According to local authorities, about 2,000 hectares of land have burned.

Forest fires have also been reported in other parts of Europe, including Catalonia in northeastern Spain, where on Tuesday more than 18,000 people were ordered to stay home due to a forest fire in the eastern province of Tarragona.

Emergency assistance was provided along with 300 firefighters as strong winds fanned the flames overnight, which covered almost 3,000 hectares of land.

Several other regions of Spain, where June was the hottest on record, have declared a heightened alert for forest fires.

In Greece, about 41 forest fires broke out across the country on Monday. According to the fire service, 34 of them were contained in the shortest possible time, and seven remained active until Monday evening.

Most of Western and Southern Europe has been affected by a grueling early summer heatwave, leading to fires that have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Western Europe set a new heat record09.07.25, 10:35 • 1841 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Marseille
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Greece
Spain
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9