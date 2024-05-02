The first rival of the Ukrainian national team at the 2024 Olympic football tournament has been determined

The first opponent of the Ukrainian national team at the 2024 Olympics football tournament has been announced. It will be the Iraqi team, according to Champion, reports UNN.

Details

Qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics football tournament has ended in Asia. In the match for third place at the U-23 Asian Cup, the Iraqi national team defeated Indonesia 2-1 and won a ticket to the Games.

Thus, Ukraine will meet Argentina, Morocco, and Iraq in Group B. It is Iraq that will be Ukraine's opponent.

Schedule of matches of the national team of Ukraine

July 24, 20:00. Ukraine - Iraq

July 27, 18:00. Ukraine - Morocco

July 30, 18:00. Ukraine - Argentina

The 2024 FIFA World Cup will take place from July 24 to August 10. In addition to the host city of Paris, matches will also be played in Bordeaux, Dessin-Charpieux, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, and Saint-Etienne. Two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

Recall

Ukraine's U-23 national team will play at the Olympics for the first time in its history. The competition will take place from July 24 to August 9. No more than 3 players over the age of 23 can play in the tournament.

