Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99428 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110602 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153277 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157017 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253042 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174720 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165873 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227313 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99434 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69983 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76453 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113445 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114316 views
Actual
Refugee team announced for 2024 Olympic Games

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24131 views

Thirty-six athletes from 11 countries have been named to the Refugee Olympic Team, representing millions of displaced people around the world, and will compete in 12 sports at this year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Thirty-six athletes from 11 countries have been named as members of the refugee Olympic team. They will compete in 12 sports during the Games in Paris this year. This is reported by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, reports UNN.

A refugee team representing millions of displaced people around the world will participate in the Olympic Games for the third time. According to UNHCR, as of September 2023, there were about 114 million people around the world who have been forced to flee their homes. For the first time, the refugee team will compete under its own logo.

The composition of the team was approved by the IOC Executive Committee based on a number of criteria, including, first and foremost, each athlete's performance and refugee status as verified by UNHCR.

"We welcome you all with open arms. You enrich our Olympic community and our societies," said IOC President Thomas Bach, addressing all members of the national team.

"The Refugee Olympic Team should remind us of the resilience, courage and hope of all those who have been forced to flee their homes because of war and persecution. These athletes epitomize what human beings are capable of, even in the face of extreme adversity," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

"Sport can offer a respite, an escape from everyday life, a sense of security, a moment of pleasure. It can give people a chance to heal physically and psychologically and become part of society again," he added.

The team included refugees from Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Congo, Congo, Ethiopia, Cuba, Venezuela, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsNews of the WorldOlympics

