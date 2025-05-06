Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

$41.600.11
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM • 12194 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 19312 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 42029 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 28531 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 29939 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 52610 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 125161 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 192070 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 191936 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 177454 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 24852 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 33386 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 25720 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 28725 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24384 views
What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 42031 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 90701 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 192070 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 191936 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 240057 views
Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 2424 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 10276 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24491 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 17311 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 81694 views
Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

 • 9750 views

Ford has worsened its profit forecast for 2025 due to US tariffs on the automotive industry. The company's losses may reach $1.5.

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

American automaker Ford has cut its annual forecast due to US tariffs on the automotive industry. 

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and L'Opinion. 

Details

American automaker Ford announced in a press release on Monday its annual forecast - it has shifted towards significant losses. The reason is the US tariffs on the automotive industry. According to the report, tariffs should have a net impact of $1.5 billion on the company's pro forma operating profit in 2025. Total costs for the year - $2.5 billion. This will be mainly due to imports of cars from Mexico and China.

In February, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker forecast earnings before interest and taxes of $7.0 to $8.5 billion for 2025. This forecast did not take into account Trump's tariffs.

Comment

To date, our teams have done a lot to minimize the impact of tariffs

- said CFO Sherry House to reporters.

She added that the net impact in the first quarter was $200 million.

Volkswagen lost a third of its profit: what awaits the automotive giant in 202511.03.25, 17:33 • 20082 views

An interesting fact confirmed by the financial manager: 35% of vehicles crossing the United States from Mexico to Canada now use an alternative scheme – a toll for transportation – to avoid US taxation.

Overall, the first quarter report states that Ford's revenue fell 5% to $40.7 billion, but exceeded expectations of approximately $36 billion.

Profits rose as consumers rushed to buy cars, worried that tariffs would lead to higher prices. 

Recall

The Trump administration introduced a 25% tariff on imports of auto components, which will lead to higher car prices, repairs and insurance premiums. Volvo, Rivian and GM will be the most affected.

Toyota urges resistance to China's dominance in the automotive market by increasing investment in hydrogen cars - UkrAvtoProm05.05.25, 18:01 • 7626 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

