Toyota urges resistance to China's dominance in the automotive market by increasing investment in hydrogen cars - UkrAvtoProm

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15979 views

May 5, 08:41 AM • 75140 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 124972 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:08 AM • 132293 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159777 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 181244 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218992 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111038 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104562 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103573 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 72770 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 63928 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 55791 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 52564 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30193 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 31091 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
May 5, 06:29 AM • 124972 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
May 5, 06:08 AM • 132293 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218992 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 101151 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 53272 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 56481 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 64600 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 31642 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 49096 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

Toyota urges resistance to China's dominance in the automotive market by increasing investment in hydrogen cars - UkrAvtoProm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4186 views

Toyota calls for increased investment in hydrogen cars, otherwise China will seize the market. In 2024, China leads in sales of hydrogen commercial vehicles.

Toyota urges resistance to China's dominance in the automotive market by increasing investment in hydrogen cars - UkrAvtoProm

Car manufacturer Toyota calls for increased investment in hydrogen cars to avoid future Chinese dominance. This is reported by UNN referring to UkrAvtoProm.

Details

Toyota warns that time is running out to compete effectively with China in the production of hydrogen vehicles. The carmaker claims that China already accounts for most of the world's sales of hydrogen commercial vehicles.

Toyota's head of hydrogen warned that if other countries do not increase investment in this technology, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles may suffer the same fate as electric vehicles, as Chinese companies will quickly take the lead in supply chains and exports.

- the statement reads.

According to Interact Analysis, in 2024, sales of hydrogen fuel cell buses and trucks in China were higher than in all other regions of the world combined, at over 7,000 units.

Toyota believes its bet on hydrogen will pay off in the same way as its long-term pursuit of hybrid cars.

Addition

Toyota is considering buying out a parts supplier worth $28 billion. This could lead to the biggest jump in Toyota Industries shares since 1984.

According to Fоcus2mоvе, in 2025, the Toyota RAV4 crossover topped the world ranking of best-selling car models, ahead of the previous leader, the Toyota Corolla. At the same time, the Ford F-Series significantly improved its position, rising four places to third place.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
