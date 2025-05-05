Toyota urges resistance to China's dominance in the automotive market by increasing investment in hydrogen cars - UkrAvtoProm

Car manufacturer Toyota calls for increased investment in hydrogen cars to avoid future Chinese dominance. This is reported by UNN referring to UkrAvtoProm.

Details

Toyota warns that time is running out to compete effectively with China in the production of hydrogen vehicles. The carmaker claims that China already accounts for most of the world's sales of hydrogen commercial vehicles.

Toyota's head of hydrogen warned that if other countries do not increase investment in this technology, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles may suffer the same fate as electric vehicles, as Chinese companies will quickly take the lead in supply chains and exports. - the statement reads.

According to Interact Analysis, in 2024, sales of hydrogen fuel cell buses and trucks in China were higher than in all other regions of the world combined, at over 7,000 units.

Toyota believes its bet on hydrogen will pay off in the same way as its long-term pursuit of hybrid cars.

Addition

Toyota is considering buying out a parts supplier worth $28 billion. This could lead to the biggest jump in Toyota Industries shares since 1984.

According to Fоcus2mоvе, in 2025, the Toyota RAV4 crossover topped the world ranking of best-selling car models, ahead of the previous leader, the Toyota Corolla. At the same time, the Ford F-Series significantly improved its position, rising four places to third place.