Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.
The number of car owners who fall under the "luxury tax" has increased by 38%. They paid almost UAH 220 million in tax, most of it in Kyiv.
Japanese Economy Minister Eji Muto is planning a visit to the United States to negotiate duty exemptions. Japan emphasizes the importance of its high-quality steel and aluminum for the US market.
Toyota plans to build a new Lexus plant in Shanghai to produce electric vehicles starting in 2027. The plant will produce 100,000 cars annually, and by 2035, all Lexus models will be electric.
The United States imposed a 10% duty on Chinese imports, and Beijing responded with restrictions on American goods. Canada and Mexico received a 30-day reprieve, and stock exchanges reacted with a sharp drop in Asian stocks.
In Ukraine, 27. 9 thousand new gasoline cars were registered, which is 2% less than last year. Mazda CX5 was the best-selling car, and Volkswagen Golf was the top seller among used imported cars.
In 2023, 23. 9 thousand hybrid cars were registered in Ukraine, up 39% year-on-year. Toyota RAV-4 is the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion is the leader among used hybrids.
Boeing, Google, and other major US companies have donated $1 million each to Donald Trump's inaugural fund. Meta, Amazon, Uber, Ford, GM, Toyota, and Chevron also joined the list of donors.
Tim Cook plans to personally donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural committee. The inaugural committee aims to raise more than $150 million from various companies and individuals.
Border guards at the Nyzhankovychi checkpoint found 61 gold bars in the armrest of a Toyota. The 37-year-old Donetsk resident and her passenger could not explain the origin of the gold worth UAH 6 million.
Chinese automakers achieved record sales in 2024, but expect a challenging 2025. Market growth will slow to 2% due to trade tensions and fierce competition.
RENAULT Duster remains the leader in new car sales in Ukraine in December 2024 with 495 units sold.
In 2024, Ukrainians purchased 69. 6 thousand new cars, which is 14% more than in 2023. Toyota is the leader among brands, with RENAULT Duster being the most popular model.
The 114th Separate Tank Brigade received 7 Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, 31 quadcopters and generators from Kyiv Oblast. This year, the total amount of assistance to the military from Kyiv region exceeded UAH 1 billion.
Toyota Motor North America will donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural events. Ford and GM will also allocate a million each and provide cars for the celebration.
German auto giant Volkswagen is planning a large-scale optimization by 2030, cutting a third of its staff. The company will not close plants, but will reduce production capacity and cut management salaries.
Honda and Nissan have signed an agreement to create a joint holding company that will go public in 2026. The combined company will become the third largest automaker in the world after Toyota and Volkswagen.
Media reports suggest a possible merger between Nissan and Honda to create a new holding company. The combined company with Mitsubishi will be able to sell more than 8 million cars annually, competing with Toyota and Volkswagen.
A 24-year-old Toyota driver in a state of alcoholic intoxication hit a woman to death at a pedestrian crossing and fled the scene of the accident. Law enforcement officers detained the culprit and his 19-year-old passenger, both were drunk.
In October, Ukrainians purchased more than 1. 9 thousand hybrid cars, up 7% year-on-year. The most popular models were Toyota RAV-4 among new cars and Ford Fusion US among used cars.
According to Ukravtoprom, Ukrainians' spending on new passenger cars increased by 21% year-on-year. Five brands accounted for half of the amount, with Toyota leading the way with UAH 14 billion.
In September, Ukrainians bought 5. 7 thousand new passenger cars, down 30% from August. Toyota remains the market leader with 840 cars sold, and Renault Duster was the bestseller of the month.
Of the more than 78,000 transportation licenses issued in Ukraine, 72. 8% remain valid and 27.2% have expired. Most licenses were issued in 2022, mainly for international freight transportation.
In August 2024, Ukrainians purchased new passenger cars worth UAH 15 billion, up 45% year-on-year. The most popular brands were BMW, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.
In July, almost 2. 4 thousand hybrid cars were registered in Ukraine, up 56% year-on-year. Toyota RAV-4 was the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion US was the leader among used hybrids.
In Yerevan, a truck crashed into a bus and then into a parked car and overturned. 17 victims were taken to hospitals, some were treated on the spot.
Three fatal accidents involving pedestrians occurred in Kyiv yesterday. Two of the deceased were crossing the road on unregulated crosswalks, and one was crossing in the wrong place. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over all the incidents.
In July, the share of cars with conventional engines in the new passenger car market in Ukraine fell to 63. 1%. Hybrids and electric vehicles grew in popularity, with MAZDA CX5 becoming the leader among gasoline models.