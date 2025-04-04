$41.340.03
News by theme

Elon Musk will not be affected by the 25% car duty: Tesla is less dependent on imports

Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.

News of the World • March 28, 10:01 AM • 31409 views

The number of owners of luxury cars has increased in Ukraine: they paid UAH 220 million in transport tax

The number of car owners who fall under the "luxury tax" has increased by 38%. They paid almost UAH 220 million in tax, most of it in Kyiv.

Society • March 14, 12:55 PM • 16755 views

Japan's Economy Minister plans visit to the US to negotiate tariffs

Japanese Economy Minister Eji Muto is planning a visit to the United States to negotiate duty exemptions. Japan emphasizes the importance of its high-quality steel and aluminum for the US market.

News of the World • February 20, 11:59 AM • 20273 views

Toyota opens a new Lexus plant in Shanghai: what is known about the large-scale project

Toyota plans to build a new Lexus plant in Shanghai to produce electric vehicles starting in 2027. The plant will produce 100,000 cars annually, and by 2035, all Lexus models will be electric.

News of the World • February 5, 03:16 PM • 34890 views

Mexico and Canada are on pause, and duties are coming into effect against China today: how world markets are reacting

The United States imposed a 10% duty on Chinese imports, and Beijing responded with restrictions on American goods. Canada and Mexico received a 30-day reprieve, and stock exchanges reacted with a sharp drop in Asian stocks.

Economy • February 4, 11:53 AM • 230774 views

Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Druz planned to purchase a villa in Turkey for €650,000: a source provided new details of the case

New details have emerged in the case of Oleg Druz - he planned to buy a luxury villa in Turkey.

Crimes and emergencies • January 25, 11:29 AM • 32823 views

What cars with gasoline engines did Ukrainians buy in 2024: unexpected leaders

In Ukraine, 27. 9 thousand new gasoline cars were registered, which is 2% less than last year. Mazda CX5 was the best-selling car, and Volkswagen Golf was the top seller among used imported cars.

Economy • January 17, 04:33 PM • 43874 views

Which hybrid cars were chosen by Ukrainians in 2024: the bestsellers are named

In 2023, 23. 9 thousand hybrid cars were registered in Ukraine, up 39% year-on-year. Toyota RAV-4 is the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion is the leader among used hybrids.

Economy • January 10, 10:30 AM • 25890 views

Boeing and other giants donate millions to the inauguration of the new US president

Boeing, Google, and other major US companies have donated $1 million each to Donald Trump's inaugural fund. Meta, Amazon, Uber, Ford, GM, Toyota, and Chevron also joined the list of donors.

News of the World • January 10, 07:45 AM • 25737 views

Apple CEO to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration - media

Tim Cook plans to personally donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural committee. The inaugural committee aims to raise more than $150 million from various companies and individuals.

News of the World • January 4, 07:26 PM • 36890 views

In Lviv region, a woman tried to transport 61 bars of gold across the border in the armrest of a car

Border guards at the Nyzhankovychi checkpoint found 61 gold bars in the armrest of a Toyota. The 37-year-old Donetsk resident and her passenger could not explain the origin of the gold worth UAH 6 million.

Crimes and emergencies • January 2, 09:13 PM • 52556 views

Chinese car market: record sales in 2024 and alarming forecasts for 2025

Chinese automakers achieved record sales in 2024, but expect a challenging 2025. Market growth will slow to 2% due to trade tensions and fierce competition.

Technologies • January 2, 02:16 PM • 25653 views

TOP-10 most popular new cars in Ukraine: who topped the ranking in December

RENAULT Duster remains the leader in new car sales in Ukraine in December 2024 with 495 units sold.

Economy • January 2, 09:00 AM • 27455 views

Ukrainians bought almost 70 thousand new cars in a year

In 2024, Ukrainians purchased 69. 6 thousand new cars, which is 14% more than in 2023. Toyota is the leader among brands, with RENAULT Duster being the most popular model.

Society • January 1, 08:12 AM • 27129 views

New aid for the defenders from Kyiv region: Toyota pickup trucks, quadcopters and generators delivered to the 114th separate brigade of the TRO

The 114th Separate Tank Brigade received 7 Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, 31 quadcopters and generators from Kyiv Oblast. This year, the total amount of assistance to the military from Kyiv region exceeded UAH 1 billion.

Politics • December 29, 10:15 AM • 48205 views

Toyota to allocate one million dollars for Donald Trump's inauguration

Toyota Motor North America will donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural events. Ford and GM will also allocate a million each and provide cars for the celebration.

Economy • December 24, 11:35 PM • 23329 views

German auto giant optimizes costs: radical changes at Volkswagen

German auto giant Volkswagen is planning a large-scale optimization by 2030, cutting a third of its staff. The company will not close plants, but will reduce production capacity and cut management salaries.

Society • December 24, 12:34 PM • 14550 views

Honda and Nissan announce reunification into a joint holding company

Honda and Nissan have signed an agreement to create a joint holding company that will go public in 2026. The combined company will become the third largest automaker in the world after Toyota and Volkswagen.

News of the World • December 24, 03:36 AM • 18428 views

Nissan and Honda may merge: Nissan shares soar by almost 24%

Media reports suggest a possible merger between Nissan and Honda to create a new holding company. The combined company with Mitsubishi will be able to sell more than 8 million cars annually, competing with Toyota and Volkswagen.

Economy • December 18, 07:49 AM • 15276 views

A drunk driver committed a fatal accident in Kiev, and then abandoned the car and tried to escape with the passenger

A 24-year-old Toyota driver in a state of alcoholic intoxication hit a woman to death at a pedestrian crossing and fled the scene of the accident. Law enforcement officers detained the culprit and his 19-year-old passenger, both were drunk.

Kyiv • December 7, 01:59 PM • 25404 views

Demand for hybrid cars in Ukraine is growing: which models are chosen

In October, Ukrainians purchased more than 1. 9 thousand hybrid cars, up 7% year-on-year. The most popular models were Toyota RAV-4 among new cars and Ford Fusion US among used cars.

Society • November 13, 12:57 PM • 15579 views

Kyiv City Council deputy Serhiy Mamoyan died

Kyiv City Council deputy Serhiy Mamoyan died.

Society • November 4, 12:09 PM • 17822 views

Ukrainians spent UAH 93 billion on new cars this year: what are the bestsellers

According to Ukravtoprom, Ukrainians' spending on new passenger cars increased by 21% year-on-year. Five brands accounted for half of the amount, with Toyota leading the way with UAH 14 billion.

Society • October 23, 02:05 PM • 21248 views

The new car market has cooled down: sales fell by almost a third in a month

In September, Ukrainians bought 5. 7 thousand new passenger cars, down 30% from August. Toyota remains the market leader with 840 cars sold, and Renault Duster was the bestseller of the month.

Society • October 1, 12:03 PM • 12782 views

Every fourth transport license in Ukraine is invalid - Opendatabot

Of the more than 78,000 transportation licenses issued in Ukraine, 72. 8% remain valid and 27.2% have expired. Most licenses were issued in 2022, mainly for international freight transportation.

Economy • September 30, 09:18 AM • 16306 views

Ukrainians spent UAH 15 billion on car purchases in August

In August 2024, Ukrainians purchased new passenger cars worth UAH 15 billion, up 45% year-on-year. The most popular brands were BMW, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.

Economy • September 26, 03:50 PM • 16754 views

Interest in hybrid cars in Ukraine has grown by half over the year: July's bestsellers are named

In July, almost 2. 4 thousand hybrid cars were registered in Ukraine, up 56% year-on-year. Toyota RAV-4 was the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion US was the leader among used hybrids.

Economy • August 13, 01:39 PM • 21510 views

In Yerevan, 17 people hospitalized after bus collides with truck

In Yerevan, a truck crashed into a bus and then into a parked car and overturned. 17 victims were taken to hospitals, some were treated on the spot.

Health • August 11, 11:39 AM • 29996 views

Three pedestrians killed in an accident in Kyiv overnight

Three fatal accidents involving pedestrians occurred in Kyiv yesterday. Two of the deceased were crossing the road on unregulated crosswalks, and one was crossing in the wrong place. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over all the incidents.

Kyiv • August 7, 10:15 AM • 36812 views

Hybrids and electric cars have become more popular in the new car market

In July, the share of cars with conventional engines in the new passenger car market in Ukraine fell to 63. 1%. Hybrids and electric vehicles grew in popularity, with MAZDA CX5 becoming the leader among gasoline models.

Society • August 5, 09:52 AM • 17500 views