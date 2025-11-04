Toyota unveils hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine for future high-performance cars

ukenru
03:06 PM • 1758 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9260 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12627 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11778 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13420 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13579 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20149 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42784 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24125 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81121 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Tags
Authors
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025November 4, 06:59 AM
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MP10:24 AM
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9260 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes01:50 PM
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12627 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42784 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025November 4, 06:59 AM
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéNovember 3, 10:50 AM
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM
Toyota unveils hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine for future high-performance cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Toyota unveiled a new hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine at the Japan Mobility Show. It will form the basis for next-generation high-performance vehicles, combining the efficiency of internal combustion engines and hybrid technologies.

Toyota unveils hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine for future high-performance cars
Lexus

Toyota has unveiled a new hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Toyota unveiled a new hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine that could form the basis for its next-generation high-performance vehicles at the Japan Mobility Show. While Lexus drew attention with its sports concept and six-wheeled LS minivan, Toyota's powertrain demonstration hinted at broader ambitions for both brands.

In an interview with the media, the announcement reflected Toyota's goal of combining the traditional efficiency of internal combustion engines with the efficiency of modern hybrid engines. Positioned as a central element of its future performance strategy, the new V8 engine demonstrates Toyota's intention to maintain the impressive performance of powerful engines while adhering to global emissions standards.

According to Car Expert, Takashi Uehara, head of Toyota's global powertrain division, confirmed that the company is developing a hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine as part of its modular engine family. Toyota has already released a teaser of the V8 "soundtrack" for the GR GT, but the final specifications remain a secret. Preliminary data indicates a displacement of about 4.0 liters, combining a high-revving internal combustion engine with an electric drive for additional torque and response.

Uehara emphasized that the hybrid system will not rely on plug-in charging, allowing it to focus on performance rather than just fuel economy. This approach positions Toyota's hybrid technology as an improvement in driving dynamics, rather than a compromise on environmental issues, the publication writes.

The new V8 leads Toyota's modular engine lineup, which also includes smaller twin-turbo variants such as 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter options.

Both Toyota and Lexus are expected to use the new hybrid V8 engine, but each brand will apply it in its own way.

Production versions of the hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine remain under development, and Toyota has not announced a release date. However, the flagship powertrain is expected to debut in the upcoming Toyota GR GT flagship, which will serve as a showcase for the company's performance vision.

Toyota unveils futuristic Corolla that will combine several types of engines29.10.25, 09:34

Julia Shramko

