Toyota unveils hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine for future high-performance cars

Lexus

Toyota has unveiled a new hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Toyota unveiled a new hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine that could form the basis for its next-generation high-performance vehicles at the Japan Mobility Show. While Lexus drew attention with its sports concept and six-wheeled LS minivan, Toyota's powertrain demonstration hinted at broader ambitions for both brands.

In an interview with the media, the announcement reflected Toyota's goal of combining the traditional efficiency of internal combustion engines with the efficiency of modern hybrid engines. Positioned as a central element of its future performance strategy, the new V8 engine demonstrates Toyota's intention to maintain the impressive performance of powerful engines while adhering to global emissions standards.

According to Car Expert, Takashi Uehara, head of Toyota's global powertrain division, confirmed that the company is developing a hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine as part of its modular engine family. Toyota has already released a teaser of the V8 "soundtrack" for the GR GT, but the final specifications remain a secret. Preliminary data indicates a displacement of about 4.0 liters, combining a high-revving internal combustion engine with an electric drive for additional torque and response.

Uehara emphasized that the hybrid system will not rely on plug-in charging, allowing it to focus on performance rather than just fuel economy. This approach positions Toyota's hybrid technology as an improvement in driving dynamics, rather than a compromise on environmental issues, the publication writes.

The new V8 leads Toyota's modular engine lineup, which also includes smaller twin-turbo variants such as 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter options.

Both Toyota and Lexus are expected to use the new hybrid V8 engine, but each brand will apply it in its own way.

Production versions of the hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine remain under development, and Toyota has not announced a release date. However, the flagship powertrain is expected to debut in the upcoming Toyota GR GT flagship, which will serve as a showcase for the company's performance vision.

Toyota unveils futuristic Corolla that will combine several types of engines