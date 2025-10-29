$42.080.01
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
TikTok

Toyota unveils futuristic Corolla that will combine several types of engines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

At the Mobility Show in Japan, Toyota unveiled a concept for a new Corolla that combines hybrid, electric, and gasoline versions. The car features angular shapes, 21-inch wheels, and slim LED lights.

Toyota unveils futuristic Corolla that will combine several types of engines

Toyota announced a new model, with a presentation at the Mobility Show in Japan. The manufacturer announced a new concept of architecture, in which hybrid, electric, and fully gasoline versions are available.

UNN reports with reference to Insideevs and City Magazine.

Details

Toyota presents a new concept of the Corolla model, combining a number of features, offering "everything a modern driver could wish for." Today at the Japan Mobility Show, formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show, the automaker demonstrated a futuristic version of the car that goes beyond the gasoline engine and remains flexible in terms of powertrain offerings.

The main focus will be on electric drive. At the same time, traditional hybrid engines and PHEV engines in the new Corolla will also be retained. It is noted that a gasoline engine may be installed in some markets. Toyota CEO Koji Sato said during a media briefing that the new Corolla could even run on alternative fuels.

Among the characteristics of the new version:

  • the concept car has a sedan-style body, with angular shapes and clear lines;
    • 21-inch wheels with Y-shaped spokes;
      • thin LED lights form the headlights and a horizontal strip on the radiator grille;
        • charging port behind the front left wheel;

          The format that Toyota chose to show us the future of the Corolla: something like a sedan with a low and elongated body and a kind of fastback-style third body, with a rear part in which the slightly sloping roof merges with the rear, ending in a kind of spoiler and a sharp drop in the Kammback style – just like in the old Toyota Prius

          - writes City Magazine.

          Addition

          The electric car market is slowly but surely becoming more accessible. Obviously, the new Toyota will face fierce competition, as automakers release more affordable options every year.

          Nevertheless, the official debut of the thirteenth generation Corolla on the world market is just around the corner. If all goes according to plan, the public launch will take place in 2026. This, by the way, coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Corolla model, which was first introduced in 1966.

          Recall

          Japanese automaker Toyota announced an investment of $10 billion in its automotive plants in the United States.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Auto
          Technology
          Trend
          Brand
          Electricity
          Toyota
          Japan