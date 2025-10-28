Musk's political ambitions cost Tesla a million lost car sales

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 1064 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 3244 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 8274 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 6940 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 44750 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 68462 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82666 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 65119 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 66714 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 42719 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.6m/s
68%
741mm
Popular news
Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city centerOctober 27, 10:37 PM • 13604 views
"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US conceptOctober 27, 11:01 PM • 8780 views
Belarusian provocations with contraband balloons over Lithuania: European Council reactsOctober 27, 11:30 PM • 6624 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 15410 views
Trump named possible successors for US president03:15 AM • 12212 views
Publications
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3256 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 8286 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 54626 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 56053 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82669 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Vitali Klitschko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3226 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 29388 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 63534 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 76930 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 80450 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Musk's political ambitions cost Tesla a million lost car sales

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Elon Musk's political activism and his support for Donald Trump have led to significant losses for Tesla. A Yale University study showed that the company missed out on over a million sales since October 2022.

Musk's political ambitions cost Tesla a million lost car sales

Since entrepreneur Elon Musk acquired Twitter and expanded his political involvement, his company Tesla has suffered serious losses, while the successes of its competitors, on the contrary, have strengthened.

UNN writes with reference to Insideevs.

Details

Billionaire Elon Musk's public support for US President Donald Trump and his leading role in the controversial Department of Government Efficiency, which was associated with more than 280,000 layoffs, cost Tesla, the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer associated with Musk, significant losses.

A new study by Yale University scientists at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) shows how much this reputation has affected Tesla's sales.

It turned out that since Musk bought Twitter, his political involvement has cost Tesla more than a million cars sold. In addition, this trend was accompanied by the success of competitors, who, on the contrary, saw an increase in sales of electric vehicles and hybrids.

Until 2022, Tesla's sales were on the rise in all counties. However, when Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 and subsequently used it to amplify his political ambitions and alliance with the Republican Party, the electric car manufacturer's fortunes declined.

Overall, according to the study, Tesla could have sold 1-1.26 million more units in the US between October 2022 and April 2025 — 67-83% more than it actually sold.

The study directly links this drop in sales to Musk's "polarizing and partisan actions."

Recall

Tesla shareholders will vote on November 6 on an unprecedented compensation package of $1 trillion for Elon Musk. Consulting firm ISS advises rejecting the plan, citing "serious concerns about the scale and structure."

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldAuto
US Elections
Social network
Tesla, Inc.
Republican Party (United States)
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Twitter