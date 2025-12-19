BMW recalls almost 37,000 cars in the US
BMW is recalling almost 37,000 cars in the US due to unintentional steering wheel rotation while driving. Earlier, Toyota recalled 600,000 cars due to faulty digital dashboards.
BMW is recalling almost 37,000 cars in the US due to steering problems, Reuters reports, according to UNN.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday that it would recall 36,922 vehicles in the United States due to unintended steering wheel rotation while the vehicle is in motion.
