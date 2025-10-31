Breaching the state border in Zakarpattia: two proceedings immediately opened, lawyer-deserter faces up to 12 years in prison

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 6022 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13807 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 23539 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 14122 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 26961 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 15556 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 19528 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM • 24912 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14581 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24323 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM • 37889 views
Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hitVideoOctober 31, 06:50 AM • 13145 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructureOctober 31, 08:39 AM • 33099 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 30488 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 22168 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 4386 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 23543 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 26965 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 22352 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 30680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Lithuania
United States
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 4386 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 8712 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 28332 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 60788 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 65020 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
R-360 Neptune
Social network
Diia (service)

Breaching the state border in Zakarpattia: two proceedings immediately opened, lawyer-deserter faces up to 12 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

In Zakarpattia, two criminal proceedings have been opened regarding the breach of the state border by a mobilized lawyer. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Breaching the state border in Zakarpattia: two proceedings immediately opened, lawyer-deserter faces up to 12 years in prison

Law enforcement officers have opened two criminal proceedings at once regarding the fact of a mobilized lawyer from Zakarpattia breaking through the state border. The maximum penalty facing the man is 12 years of imprisonment, UNN reports with reference to the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western Region, an investigation has been launched into the fact of a state border breach that occurred on the evening of October 30 at the Velyka Palad checkpoint in the Berehove district.

It was established that the driver of a "Toyota" car, at high speed, drove into the territory of the checkpoint, rammed the barrier, and illegally left Ukraine for Hungary. At the same time, the driver tried to hit a border guard inspector. The attempt was unsuccessful, but the border guard still sustained bodily injuries.

The offender turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of the city of Berehove, who had deserted from a military unit.

Additionally

Two criminal proceedings have been opened based on these facts: assault on the life of a serviceman and desertion (Part 1 of Article 348 and Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The incident is being investigated by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast.

According to the prosecutor's office, the maximum penalty facing the defendant is 12 years of imprisonment.

In Zakarpattia, a mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier and immediately fled to Hungary31.10.25, 14:27 • 3068 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Toyota
Hungary
Ukraine