Breaching the state border in Zakarpattia: two proceedings immediately opened, lawyer-deserter faces up to 12 years in prison

Law enforcement officers have opened two criminal proceedings at once regarding the fact of a mobilized lawyer from Zakarpattia breaking through the state border. The maximum penalty facing the man is 12 years of imprisonment, UNN reports with reference to the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western Region, an investigation has been launched into the fact of a state border breach that occurred on the evening of October 30 at the Velyka Palad checkpoint in the Berehove district.

It was established that the driver of a "Toyota" car, at high speed, drove into the territory of the checkpoint, rammed the barrier, and illegally left Ukraine for Hungary. At the same time, the driver tried to hit a border guard inspector. The attempt was unsuccessful, but the border guard still sustained bodily injuries.

The offender turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of the city of Berehove, who had deserted from a military unit.

Additionally

Two criminal proceedings have been opened based on these facts: assault on the life of a serviceman and desertion (Part 1 of Article 348 and Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The incident is being investigated by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast.

According to the prosecutor's office, the maximum penalty facing the defendant is 12 years of imprisonment.

