In Zakarpattia, a mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier and immediately fled to Hungary

Exclusive
12:28 PM • 942 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 5602 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 1804 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 14153 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 10777 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 16732 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 23325 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 13858 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 23662 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21909 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 23662 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM • 31051 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 25995 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 18767 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 10765 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 5592 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 11133 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 19228 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 64855 views
UNN Lite
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 2614 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 25281 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 57743 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 62234 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 84438 views
In Zakarpattia, a mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier and immediately fled to Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

A mobilized lawyer from Zakarpattia illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border in a Toyota Avensis, ramming barriers at the Velyka Palad checkpoint. As a result of the incident, a serviceman of the border patrol was injured.

In Zakarpattia, a mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier and immediately fled to Hungary

A mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier in Zakarpattia and fled to Hungary at high speed in a matter of seconds. The moment of escape was captured by a camera.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday evening, a Toyota Avensis SUV illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

At a frantic speed, the driver rammed both barriers at the Velyka Palad checkpoint and entered Hungarian territory. As a result of the driver's actions, a serviceman on duty in the border patrol was injured.

- reports the press service.

Currently, the head of the 27th border detachment has appointed an official investigation. It was also added that "information regarding the detection of signs of a crime under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman, has been entered into the ERDR." The adjacent side has been informed about this fact.

Additionally

A patrol police officer from Odesa region illegally crossed the state border. He was dismissed from service, and they promise to bring him to justice.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine