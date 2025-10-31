In Zakarpattia, a mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier and immediately fled to Hungary

A mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier in Zakarpattia and fled to Hungary at high speed in a matter of seconds. The moment of escape was captured by a camera.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday evening, a Toyota Avensis SUV illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

At a frantic speed, the driver rammed both barriers at the Velyka Palad checkpoint and entered Hungarian territory. As a result of the driver's actions, a serviceman on duty in the border patrol was injured. - reports the press service.

Currently, the head of the 27th border detachment has appointed an official investigation. It was also added that "information regarding the detection of signs of a crime under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman, has been entered into the ERDR." The adjacent side has been informed about this fact.

Additionally

A patrol police officer from Odesa region illegally crossed the state border. He was dismissed from service, and they promise to bring him to justice.