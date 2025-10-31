In Zakarpattia, a mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier and immediately fled to Hungary
Kyiv • UNN
A mobilized lawyer from Zakarpattia illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border in a Toyota Avensis, ramming barriers at the Velyka Palad checkpoint. As a result of the incident, a serviceman of the border patrol was injured.
A mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier in Zakarpattia and fled to Hungary at high speed in a matter of seconds. The moment of escape was captured by a camera.
This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Yesterday evening, a Toyota Avensis SUV illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.
At a frantic speed, the driver rammed both barriers at the Velyka Palad checkpoint and entered Hungarian territory. As a result of the driver's actions, a serviceman on duty in the border patrol was injured.
Currently, the head of the 27th border detachment has appointed an official investigation. It was also added that "information regarding the detection of signs of a crime under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman, has been entered into the ERDR." The adjacent side has been informed about this fact.
Additionally
A patrol police officer from Odesa region illegally crossed the state border. He was dismissed from service, and they promise to bring him to justice.