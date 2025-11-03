$42.080.01
Ukrainians record-breakingly increased new car purchases: Chinese BYD continues to lead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

In October, Ukrainians purchased 7.8 thousand new passenger cars, which is a record for 13 months. The Chinese brand BYD took the lead in the market, exceeding last year's result by 6.5 times.

Ukrainians record-breakingly increased new car purchases: Chinese BYD continues to lead

The Chinese brand once again topped the ranking of the Ukrainian new car market with record sales growth, writes UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.

Details

"Last month, Ukrainians purchased a record number of new passenger cars for the last 13 months - 7.8 thousand units," Ukravtoprom reports.

This, as indicated, is one-third more than in October 2024 and 14% more than in September 2025.

"The Chinese brand BYD took the lead in the market, exceeding its last year's result by 6.5 times," the report says.

The closest competitors are TOYOTA and VOLKSWAGEN.

The TOP-10 for October included:

  • BYD - 1199 units (+552%);
    • TOYOTA - 978 units (+44%);
      • VOLKSWAGEN - 856 units (136%);
        • SKODA - 626 units (+55%);
          • RENAULT - 494 units (-37%);
            • HYUNDAI - 357 units (+85%);
              • BMW - 302 units (-24%);
                • AUDI - 262 units (+38%);
                  • ZEEKR - 259 units (+131%);
                    • NISSAN - 196 units (+1%).

                      The best-selling car of the month was the VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx electric car.

                      "In total, 60.7 thousand new passenger cars have been sold in Ukraine since the beginning of the year, which is 3% more than last year," the report says.

