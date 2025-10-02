Electric crossover became a bestseller in the new car market in Ukraine: what else is in the top 10

The Ukrainian car market in September was topped by the VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx electric crossover. The bestsellers of the first month of autumn were announced on Thursday by the "Ukrautoprom" association, UNN reports.

Details

"Last month, the VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx electric crossover took the lead in the Ukrainian market of new cars. The RENAULT Duster became the second most popular. And the TOYOTA RAV-4 received the 'bronze' of the month," the report says.

According to Ukrautoprom, the TOP-10 new passenger cars in September 2025 included:

VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx - 432 units;

RENAULT Duster - 406 units;

TOYOTA RAV-4 - 292 units;

BYD Song Plus - 280 units;

HYUNDAI Tucson - 224 units;

SKODA Kodiaq - 182 units;

MAZDA CX5 - 165 units;

BYD Leopard 3 - 150 units;

HONDA eNS1 - 143 units;

TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 136 units.

