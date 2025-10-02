Electric crossover became a bestseller in the new car market in Ukraine: what else is in the top 10

$41.220.08
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 10734 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM • 10918 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 15522 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 34358 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 43132 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 29796 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 50063 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 25990 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 23443 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
AFU cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy in Donetsk region, Russia advanced in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepStatePhotoOctober 1, 09:27 PM
Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are switching pumping stations to draw water directly from reservoirsOctober 1, 11:36 PM
Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialty01:45 AM
In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discoveredPhoto02:33 AM
Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedure03:06 AM
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto05:30 AM
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
António Costa
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Copenhagen
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
IRIS-T

Electric crossover became a bestseller in the new car market in Ukraine: what else is in the top 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

In September, VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx became the leader in new car sales in Ukraine with 432 units. It is followed by RENAULT Duster and TOYOTA RAV-4.

Electric crossover became a bestseller in the new car market in Ukraine: what else is in the top 10

The Ukrainian car market in September was topped by the VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx electric crossover. The bestsellers of the first month of autumn were announced on Thursday by the "Ukrautoprom" association, UNN reports.

Details

"Last month, the VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx electric crossover took the lead in the Ukrainian market of new cars. The RENAULT Duster became the second most popular. And the TOYOTA RAV-4 received the 'bronze' of the month," the report says.

According to Ukrautoprom, the TOP-10 new passenger cars in September 2025 included:

  • VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx - 432 units;
    • RENAULT Duster - 406 units;
      • TOYOTA RAV-4 - 292 units;
        • BYD Song Plus - 280 units;
          • HYUNDAI Tucson - 224 units;
            • SKODA Kodiaq - 182 units;
              • MAZDA CX5 - 165 units;
                • BYD Leopard 3 - 150 units;
                  • HONDA eNS1 - 143 units;
                    • TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 136 units.

                      The Cabinet of Ministers approved new rules for car sales: what will change for buyers26.09.25, 13:52

                      Julia Shramko

                      Auto
                      Electricity