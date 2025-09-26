The Cabinet of Ministers approved new rules for car sales: what will change for buyers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 1182 of September 25, 2025, which updates the procedure for selling new passenger cars. The main goal of the changes is to increase the transparency of information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for consumers and to standardize car labeling at points of sale. This was reported by the Government Portal, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development is obliged to annually create and update a directory of specific fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of new passenger cars and publish it on its official website. The directory must contain data on all car models available on the Ukrainian market, including make, model, version, engine type, and other design characteristics that affect energy efficiency.

At points of sale of new cars, sellers are obliged to place labels on the car or within one meter of it. The A4 format label must contain the car model, fuel type, official fuel consumption in l/100 km and specific CO2 emissions in g/km, as well as information about the electronic version of the directory and tips for saving fuel.

Label form with car information

In addition, a poster or electronic display with a complete list of models and their fuel consumption and CO2 indicators must be placed in a visible place. The information on the posters will be updated at least once every six months, and on electronic displays - quarterly.

Ukrainians bought over 5,000 used cars from the USA in August: the most popular models

Standardized terms "variant" and "version" of a car have also been defined, allowing buyers to understand the differences between models that have similar design parameters. Promotional materials from car dealerships must now contain official data on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for all models to which they apply, or at least their range.

The changes emphasize the importance of informing consumers about the environmental characteristics of cars, as well as the impact of driving style and the technical condition of the car on actual fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Buyers have the right to freely familiarize themselves with the directory at the point of sale or online.

Drivers in Ukraine received clear instructions on how to pay fines for traffic violations