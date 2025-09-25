Drivers in Ukraine received clear instructions on how to pay fines for traffic violations

In Ukraine, drivers have received clear instructions on how to pay fines for traffic violations. The First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, explained how to check for fines and make payments online or offline, UNN reports.

Details

According to Biloshytskyi, drivers in Ukraine often approach law enforcement officers with questions about paying fines for traffic violations. To simplify this process, the Patrol Police Department, together with the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has prepared detailed information for drivers.

As Biloshytskyi noted, a fine can be collected directly at the scene of the violation – regardless of its amount – using cashless payment devices. In such a case, the driver is always issued a receipt.

In addition, the fine can be paid in the "Diia" application – via bank card, ApplePay or GooglePay, or in the "Electronic Driver's Office". In addition, offline payment of the fine can be made in person at any bank in Ukraine.

You can check the payment of the fine: in the application or on the "Diia" web portal, in the "Electronic Driver's Office", or by contacting the patrol police department in your city or any unit of the National Police.

Important! Only a citizen who has been brought to administrative responsibility can check the payment of the fine; for this, it is necessary to confirm their identity, and at the National Police department, they must have personal documents. Administrators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers do not provide such services – Biloshytskyi summarized.

