12:18 PM • 3282 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 12692 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 23675 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 15333 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 24755 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 26424 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 14612 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32188 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23239 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 59729 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 2006 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 23596 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 24681 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 26373 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32148 views
Ministry of Internal Affairs denied increase in traffic fines: official statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine denied information about an increase in traffic fines, calling it fake. Draft laws on changes have not yet been considered and adopted, so the amount of fines remains unchanged.

Ministry of Internal Affairs denied increase in traffic fines: official statement

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has refuted information circulating in the media about an alleged increase in fines for traffic violations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

The agency called such reports fake. According to Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, the information being disseminated concerns draft laws that have not yet been considered or adopted.

According to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the amounts of fines provided for traffic violations remain unchanged. These amounts depend on the severity of the offense and range from UAH 255 to UAH 1700 and higher.

Recall

According to the Opendatabot monitoring service, almost 2 million debt proceedings in Ukraine are related to unpaid fines for traffic violations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyAuto
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine