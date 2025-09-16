Ministry of Internal Affairs denied increase in traffic fines: official statement

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has refuted information circulating in the media about an alleged increase in fines for traffic violations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

The agency called such reports fake. According to Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, the information being disseminated concerns draft laws that have not yet been considered or adopted.

According to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the amounts of fines provided for traffic violations remain unchanged. These amounts depend on the severity of the offense and range from UAH 255 to UAH 1700 and higher.

Recall

According to the Opendatabot monitoring service, almost 2 million debt proceedings in Ukraine are related to unpaid fines for traffic violations.