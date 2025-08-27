Car care in autumn: what you need to know

$41.400.03
Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

The autumn period requires special preparation of the car. Replace filters, wipers and fluids, and also take care of the cleanliness of the body and interior.

When autumn comes, many drivers don't think about autumn car maintenance, which is actually very important. UNN tells how to prepare your car for the autumn period so that you don't have unnecessary problems later.

Preparation of technical systems for the season

Temperature changes and increased humidity lead to poor visibility on the road, so the first thing recommended is to replace the cabin filter, which can wear out significantly in the summer, which, in turn, can cause windows to fog up.

It is also recommended to replace the windshield wipers, because, as is known, autumn is characterized by rains, and worn windshield wipers, and as a result - poor visibility on the roads, can lead to serious consequences. If you do not want to change the wipers themselves, you can consider a cheaper option - replacing only the rubber blades.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to create a National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents: the government approved the draft law20.08.25, 20:48 • 3459 views

Also, at car washes, you can apply "anti-rain" and "anti-fog" to the car, but this is an individual desire of each driver, which, however, can be very helpful during the rainy season.

Don't forget about updating fluids - brake fluid, antifreeze, washer fluid.

Body and interior care

Car chemicals for the body can be mandatory, because throughout the summer, the car's exterior is damaged on the road by sand, gravel, stones – they cause minor dents, scratches, cracks, and other irregularities on the body surface. Using these products will eliminate this problem and help avoid blooming or rotting of the car's bottom and sills.

Which cars have the best seats - new research25.08.25, 15:04 • 11015 views

The car interior also needs cleaning. The synthetic fabric that covers the seats, ceiling, and doors gradually ages and fades. If the interior is covered with dust, this process accelerates and intensifies. Dirt is easily removed from plastic and leather surfaces with a damp cloth. Velour upholstery should first be vacuumed, then stains removed using acetone.

Dark-colored cars intensify heat in European cities - study27.08.25, 11:54 • 1930 views

Another important piece of advice is to prepare for changing to winter tires. This doesn't mean you have to go to a tire shop immediately on September 1st, but you shouldn't delay this process, because, knowing our weather, snow can fall as early as October, which will complicate your trip, and then there will be kilometer-long queues for replacement.

Drivers are advised to change tires in the so-called 5-degree regime - from +5 degrees to +10, because summer tires harden in the cold and turn into slippery plastic.

Tips for safe driving in autumn

To avoid unpleasant road accidents, it is advised to follow a few rules for driving in autumn:

  • you need to forget about the sharp driving style that is so often used in summer;
    • strictly maintain distance to the car in front;
      • maintain the permissible speed limit.

        However, it is important to follow these rules not only in autumn, but always.

        Ukrainians have accumulated up to 2 million debts for traffic fines: where is the most in six months25.08.25, 10:18 • 8804 views

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

