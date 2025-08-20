The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to create a National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents: the government approved the draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that provides for the creation of the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents in Ukraine. The draft law defines the duties regarding investigations, qualification requirements for the future director, and so on.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

Details

The draft law "On the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents" has been approved. The draft law defines the legal basis for the organization of the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents as a permanent independent body for investigating transport accidents, the duties regarding investigations, the qualification requirements for the director of the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents, the main provisions regarding control over the activities of the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents and its accountability, requirements for the use of confidential information protection materials, and the provision of information regarding an accident. - Melnychuk reported.

He also noted that in connection with the creation of the Bureau, amendments to other laws are expected.

Addition

On Monday, August 18, the Cabinet of Ministers presented the Draft Action Program for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals.

In particular, one of the government's goals is "the implementation of European standards for road transport safety," which provided for the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a draft law on the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents by December 31.

The government focuses on adapting European standards for vehicle safety and design, primarily to increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian carriers in European markets, as well as to reduce the level of injuries during transport accidents. - states the description of the goal.

