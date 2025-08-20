$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 29484 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 26344 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 46070 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 201099 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 70947 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 67385 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 64277 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 213810 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 174600 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to create a National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents: the government approved the draft law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law on the creation of the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents. This is a new independent body that will investigate transport incidents and adapt European safety standards.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to create a National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents: the government approved the draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that provides for the creation of the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents in Ukraine. The draft law defines the duties regarding investigations, qualification requirements for the future director, and so on.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

Details

The draft law "On the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents" has been approved. The draft law defines the legal basis for the organization of the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents as a permanent independent body for investigating transport accidents, the duties regarding investigations, the qualification requirements for the director of the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents, the main provisions regarding control over the activities of the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents and its accountability, requirements for the use of confidential information protection materials, and the provision of information regarding an accident.

- Melnychuk reported. 

He also noted that in connection with the creation of the Bureau, amendments to other laws are expected.

Addition

On Monday, August 18, the Cabinet of Ministers presented the Draft Action Program for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals.

In particular, one of the government's goals is "the implementation of European standards for road transport safety," which provided for the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a draft law on the National Bureau for Investigation of Transport Accidents by December 31.

The government focuses on adapting European standards for vehicle safety and design, primarily to increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian carriers in European markets, as well as to reduce the level of injuries during transport accidents.

- states the description of the goal. 

The Ukrainian government presented 12 priorities for 2026: among the first are security, anti-corruption, and EU accession18.08.25, 12:42 • 3687 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

