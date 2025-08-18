$41.340.11
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 10289 views
Publications
Exclusives
The Ukrainian government presented 12 priorities for 2026: among the first are security, anti-corruption, and EU accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine presented the Draft Action Program for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals. Among the key priorities are defense, European integration, and anti-corruption.

The Ukrainian government presented 12 priorities for 2026: among the first are security, anti-corruption, and EU accession

According to the project presentation, the main strategic directions have been outlined, the budget volume and action plan have been determined.

UNN reports, with reference to the published Draft Program of Action of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Details

Today, 12 strategic goals of the government for 2026 were presented.

They are arranged in the following order:

  1. Defense and security;.
    1. European integration.
      1. Anti-corruption.
        1. Well-being.
          1. Veteran policy.
            1. Macrofinance and reforms.
              1. Business.
                1. Health and sports.
                  1. Education and science.
                    1. Reconstruction.
                      1. Culture.
                        1. Winter stability.

                          Explanation of goals and means for each item

                          Defense and security

                          This refers to attracting additional funding from partners for weapons production and army provision.

                          At least 50% of funds for armaments are spent on purchasing Ukrainian weapons. Transformation of defense forces. Unified policy for building fortifications and protective structures, electronic warfare and sky protection. Scaling up domestic production according to the Danish model. Launch of Defence City and development of innovations. Improved service conditions.

                          Anti-corruption

                          The government announced its goals to achieve transparent, fast, and secure interaction between the state and citizens and businesses. 

                          To this end, we are implementing roadmaps with the EU and launching a new Customs Code. We are also adding new digital services – e-Notary, e-Court, ASC 2.0, which reduce corruption and increase the efficiency of interaction with the state.

                          European integration

                          By the end of the year, we will complete all checks of our laws and be ready to start negotiations on EU accession across all 6 clusters.

                          Well-being

                          Restoration of frontline territories and support for IDPs.

                          Accumulation of at least UAH 25 billion for key community needs from various programs in 2025 and over UAH 50 billion in 2026.

                          Special economic regime in frontline regions: conditions for business and employment. Indexation and development of pension and social programs. 

                          Veteran policy

                           Launch of a comprehensive veteran support program: scaling up centers, rehabilitation services, financial support. Convenient services for military personnel and veterans in Diia.

                          Ukraine launches Zbroya platform for arms manufacturers: it will contain all useful information18.08.25, 11:58 • 804 views

                          Macrofinance and reforms

                          $37 billion in aid for 2026 and 2027, expenditure audit, economic de-shadowing, new IMF program. New Customs Code.

                          Business

                          Moratorium on business inspections (5 years), accelerated privatization, incentives for production in Ukraine, private sector involvement in infrastructure and reconstruction, market opening and export, deregulation, investment funds (from the USA and EU).

                          Health and sports

                          Program for early detection and prevention of non-communicable diseases. Medical infrastructure, rehabilitation, prosthetics, staffing.

                          It also mentions ensuring working conditions where hostilities are taking place.  


                          European model of sport. Sports science. Youth policy. Affirmation of identity.

                          Education and science

                          Free school meals and accessible in-person and distance education

                          In addition, they promise a reform of teachers' salaries and vocational education. They also promise funding for science.

                          US allies intend to urge Trump to support Ukraine after summit with Putin - Bloomberg18.08.25, 08:59 • 2038 views

                          Reconstruction and Culture

                          The government reminded about large infrastructure projects and housing reconstruction. It also refers to logistics and infrastructure, as well as the "comprehensive recovery" project, connection with regions and every community.  Special programs for the return of Ukrainians, among other things. 

                          And also - the launch of multiple citizenship.

                          The section on culture refers to the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage, the institutionalization of memory, and the stimulation of the development of cultural institutions.  

                          The last important priority is the plans for winter. 

                          Winter stability

                          Protection of critical infrastructure from drones and missile attacks. Energy and physical security of citizens and businesses. Guaranteeing uninterrupted energy supply for citizens and businesses during the the 2025/2026 heating season. Resilience of digital infrastructure.

                          Recall

                          A bill for the fast-track of European integration initiatives has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. Over 150 deputies are involved in the work of groups related to European integration.

                          Ihor Telezhnikov

