Frozen Russian funds will still be used - Manfred Weber on the future of Russian assets

Despite the fact that at the last summit in Brussels, EU leaders failed to agree on the use of frozen Russian assets for current aid to Ukraine, this issue has not been removed from the agenda. The head of the European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, stated in an interview with Politico that Europe will definitely use these funds in the future to compensate for the damage caused by the aggressor. This is reported by UNN.

Weber emphasized that the confiscation of assets remains a logical conclusion for the Russian billions currently held in European depositories. According to him, these resources will become a source for repaying the loans that the EU is currently providing to Kyiv.

We will use this money to pay off the debts for the disaster that Russia created. Ultimately, Russia must pay for what it has done in Ukraine. – the politician emphasized.

Confrontation with Washington

Manfred Weber also rejected the ideas that the US administration promoted before the summit. Washington proposed directing part of the assets to the reconstruction of Ukraine under its own leadership, but the EPP leader made it clear that Europe would not accept such a distribution of influence.

The American idea of using 100 billion euros for them and 100 billion euros for Russia will not pass – Weber noted.

He also defended German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who actively lobbied for the use of Russian assets, noting that thanks to his leadership, this issue "is still on the table."

It should be recalled that due to the lack of unanimity on assets, EU leaders were forced to approve a "contingency plan" for aid to Ukraine amounting to 90 billion euros, based on the common debt of EU countries.

