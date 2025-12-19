Frozen Russian funds will still be used - Manfred Weber on the future of Russian assets

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 10543 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 18310 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 17683 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 32000 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 25711 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16374 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17542 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13539 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26180 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11455 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
94%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 27095 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 8264 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 34411 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 33657 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 5908 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 31982 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26173 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 33778 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 31675 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 57688 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 3866 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60481 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 42338 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40474 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46654 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
TikTok
Film

Frozen Russian funds will still be used - Manfred Weber on the future of Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The head of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, stated that frozen Russian assets will be used to repay loans that the EU provides to Ukraine. He rejected US proposals for asset sharing, emphasizing that Russia must pay for its actions.

Frozen Russian funds will still be used - Manfred Weber on the future of Russian assets

Despite the fact that at the last summit in Brussels, EU leaders failed to agree on the use of frozen Russian assets for current aid to Ukraine, this issue has not been removed from the agenda. The head of the European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, stated in an interview with Politico that Europe will definitely use these funds in the future to compensate for the damage caused by the aggressor. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Weber emphasized that the confiscation of assets remains a logical conclusion for the Russian billions currently held in European depositories. According to him, these resources will become a source for repaying the loans that the EU is currently providing to Kyiv.

We will use this money to pay off the debts for the disaster that Russia created. Ultimately, Russia must pay for what it has done in Ukraine.

– the politician emphasized.

Confrontation with Washington

Manfred Weber also rejected the ideas that the US administration promoted before the summit. Washington proposed directing part of the assets to the reconstruction of Ukraine under its own leadership, but the EPP leader made it clear that Europe would not accept such a distribution of influence.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine19.12.25, 19:27 • 3472 views

The American idea of using 100 billion euros for them and 100 billion euros for Russia will not pass 

– Weber noted. 

He also defended German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who actively lobbied for the use of Russian assets, noting that thanks to his leadership, this issue "is still on the table."

It should be recalled that due to the lack of unanimity on assets, EU leaders were forced to approve a "contingency plan" for aid to Ukraine amounting to 90 billion euros, based on the common debt of EU countries.

Politico named the "winners" and "losers" of the EU Summit on financing Ukraine19.12.25, 17:24 • 2358 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Germany
United States
Hungary
Ukraine