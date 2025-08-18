Ukraine launches Zbroya platform for arms manufacturers: it will contain all useful information

All key state tools for arms and military equipment manufacturers are now in one place. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

The launch of the online platform zbroya.gov.ua was carried out on the instructions of the President of Ukraine.

Shmyhal assured that all key state tools are collected on the platform:

lending programs;

opportunities for testing and codification of products;

digital library of components;

information about educational programs and vacancies.

The head of the Ministry of Defense also emphasized that the platform will be supplemented with new services. The key task is to create a single ecosystem that will cover all the needs of Ukrainian gunsmiths. So, this is only the first step towards this.

And the goal remains to systematically work on simplifying interaction between the state and manufacturers. It is also planned to

reduce the time from idea to mass production;

provide the front with more Ukrainian weapons.

Recall

In July 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved for operation more than 40 new unmanned aerial systems, all of Ukrainian production. Most of them are FPV drones, which are used for reconnaissance, targeting, and strikes.

Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km