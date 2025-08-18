Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km

$41.450.00
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
05:11 PM • 10441 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 28327 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 58099 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 123139 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 83534 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 81622 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66244 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54354 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247953 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 58106 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 365936 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 317050 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 320394 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 326940 views
Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Ukraine has completed testing and begun serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km. The 6-ton missile has a 1,000 kg warhead and a speed of up to 900 km/h.

Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km

New Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles with a range of over 3,000 km are already in serial production. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian journalist Yefrem Lukatsky.

Details

According to him, Ukraine has successfully completed tests of the "Flamingo" missiles, which allowed their serial production to begin.

These missiles are characterized by an extremely long flight range and high accuracy, which makes them a key element in strengthening the state's defense capabilities.

Addition

The "Flamingo" missile is very similar to the new product presented by Milanion Group at the IDEX-2025 exhibition in the UAE earlier this year.

Main characteristics of FP-5:

  • warhead weight: 1000 kg;
    • range: up to 3000 km;
      • mass: 6 tons;
        • speed: up to 900 km/h.

          Recall

          Russian invaders have been using against Ukraine for about a year "Shaheds" with a warhead weighing 90 kg. A much greater threat is the flammable substance that the invaders began to add to kamikaze drones to cause more fires.

          Russia prepares to test new Burevestnik missile ahead of summit with US14.08.25, 01:11 • 3331 view

          Veronika Marchenko

          Technologies