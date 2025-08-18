Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km

New Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles with a range of over 3,000 km are already in serial production. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian journalist Yefrem Lukatsky.

According to him, Ukraine has successfully completed tests of the "Flamingo" missiles, which allowed their serial production to begin.

These missiles are characterized by an extremely long flight range and high accuracy, which makes them a key element in strengthening the state's defense capabilities.

The "Flamingo" missile is very similar to the new product presented by Milanion Group at the IDEX-2025 exhibition in the UAE earlier this year.

Main characteristics of FP-5:

warhead weight: 1000 kg;

range: up to 3000 km;

mass: 6 tons;

speed: up to 900 km/h.

Russian invaders have been using against Ukraine for about a year "Shaheds" with a warhead weighing 90 kg. A much greater threat is the flammable substance that the invaders began to add to kamikaze drones to cause more fires.

