Russia prepares to test new Burevestnik missile ahead of summit with US

Russia is likely preparing for another test of the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, even despite the planned talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine. These conclusions are drawn from an analysis of satellite images conducted by two American researchers and confirmed by a Western security source. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Commercial images from Planet Labs, taken in recent weeks, indicate significant activity at the Pankovo test site on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Barents Sea. An increase in personnel, equipment, ships, and aircraft previously involved in Burevestnik tests has been recorded. Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies noted that the pace of preparations suggests a possible launch as early as this week, which could overshadow the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.

We can see all the activity at the test site, which includes a huge amount of materials coming in to support operations, and movement at the launch site. - Lewis said.

A Western security source confirmed the test preparation. The Pentagon, CIA, and Russian Ministry of Defense declined to comment. Putin himself previously called this weapon "invincible" for existing and prospective air defense systems, emphasizing its almost unlimited range and unpredictable flight trajectory.

The Barents Sea is a primary location for Russian missile tests, and there is evidence from reports and maritime warnings of preparations for test activity. But there is no information about what kind of ammunition will be tested. - Norwegian military told Reuters.

According to experts, the development of Burevestnik became a higher priority for Moscow after Trump announced the creation of the American "Golden Dome" missile defense shield in January.

