Russia prepares to test new Burevestnik missile ahead of summit with US

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
07:25 PM • 5568 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
04:57 PM • 16420 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 25044 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 28142 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 33305 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 71803 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 74950 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 142186 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 65239 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 118609 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
69%
756mm
Popular news
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 42877 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - reportAugust 13, 01:12 PM • 39815 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 19497 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the caseAugust 13, 03:06 PM • 15338 views
Germany to fund $500 million US arms package for Ukraine04:35 PM • 7176 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 142185 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 118608 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 110622 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 121497 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 92977 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 19503 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 42889 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 96947 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 113612 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 46742 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)

Russia prepares to test new Burevestnik missile ahead of summit with US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Satellite images indicate Russia is preparing to test the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile. Activity was recorded at the Pankovo test site on Novaya Zemlya, despite planned talks between Putin and Trump.

Russia prepares to test new Burevestnik missile ahead of summit with US

Russia is likely preparing for another test of the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, even despite the planned talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine. These conclusions are drawn from an analysis of satellite images conducted by two American researchers and confirmed by a Western security source. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Commercial images from Planet Labs, taken in recent weeks, indicate significant activity at the Pankovo test site on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Barents Sea. An increase in personnel, equipment, ships, and aircraft previously involved in Burevestnik tests has been recorded. Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies noted that the pace of preparations suggests a possible launch as early as this week, which could overshadow the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.

We can see all the activity at the test site, which includes a huge amount of materials coming in to support operations, and movement at the launch site.

- Lewis said.

A Western security source confirmed the test preparation. The Pentagon, CIA, and Russian Ministry of Defense declined to comment. Putin himself previously called this weapon "invincible" for existing and prospective air defense systems, emphasizing its almost unlimited range and unpredictable flight trajectory.

The Barents Sea is a primary location for Russian missile tests, and there is evidence from reports and maritime warnings of preparations for test activity. But there is no information about what kind of ammunition will be tested.

- Norwegian military told Reuters.

According to experts, the development of Burevestnik became a higher priority for Moscow after Trump announced the creation of the American "Golden Dome" missile defense shield in January.

At the Russian and Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", the planning of the use of nuclear weapons and the "Oreshnik" complex will be practiced.13.08.25, 13:29 • 3952 views

Veronika Marchenko

WarTechnologies
Cruise missile
Anti-aircraft warfare
Donald Trump