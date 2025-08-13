At the Russian and Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", the planning of the use of nuclear weapons and the "Oreshnik" complex will be practiced.

Belarusian and Russian military personnel will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik complex during the joint strategic exercises "West-2025". This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin after a closed report to Lukashenka, reports "Belta", writes UNN.

Details

During the "West-2025" exercises, one of the key elements will be the practice of scenarios for planning the use of nuclear weapons. According to the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin, this is considered an important component of strategic deterrence, which, at the request of the country's leadership, must be ready for implementation at any moment.

We see the situation on our western and northern borders and cannot calmly observe the militarization and growth of military activity. We demonstrate openness and peacefulness, but we must always keep our powder dry - Khrenin stated.

In addition, Belarusian military personnel, together with Russian ones, plan to practice tasks related to the use of the Oreshnik complex.

The minister emphasized that these measures should strengthen the readiness of allied forces to respond to possible threats.

Recall

During the joint military exercises of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on the territory of Belarus "West-2025", one cannot rule out the possibility of provocations or further escalation of the security situation regarding Ukraine.

However, currently there is no formation of a strike group in the direction of the Ukrainian border. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko.