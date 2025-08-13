$41.430.02
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 10337 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 22601 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 16198 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 28307 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 44053 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 30613 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 61345 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 82552 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52269 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 95184 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
At the Russian and Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", the planning of the use of nuclear weapons and the "Oreshnik" complex will be practiced.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

Belarusian and Russian military personnel at the "Zapad-2025" exercises will practice the planning of the use of nuclear weapons and the "Oreshnik" complex. These measures are intended to enhance the readiness of allied forces to respond to potential threats.

At the Russian and Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", the planning of the use of nuclear weapons and the "Oreshnik" complex will be practiced.

Belarusian and Russian military personnel will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik complex during the joint strategic exercises "West-2025". This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin after a closed report to Lukashenka, reports "Belta", writes UNN.

Details

During the "West-2025" exercises, one of the key elements will be the practice of scenarios for planning the use of nuclear weapons. According to the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin, this is considered an important component of strategic deterrence, which, at the request of the country's leadership, must be ready for implementation at any moment.

We see the situation on our western and northern borders and cannot calmly observe the militarization and growth of military activity. We demonstrate openness and peacefulness, but we must always keep our powder dry

- Khrenin stated.

In addition, Belarusian military personnel, together with Russian ones, plan to practice tasks related to the use of the Oreshnik complex.

The minister emphasized that these measures should strengthen the readiness of allied forces to respond to possible threats.

Recall

During the joint military exercises of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on the territory of Belarus "West-2025", one cannot rule out the possibility of provocations or further escalation of the security situation regarding Ukraine.

However, currently there is no formation of a strike group in the direction of the Ukrainian border. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Ukraine