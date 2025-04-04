Ministry of Veterans Affairs

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2464 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10915 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53740 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194737 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112755 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373971 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299541 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212165 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243339 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254686 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115332 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194737 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373971 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246323 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299541 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9746 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33789 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61503 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47607 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117951 views
Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Ukrainian government ministry
Minister for Veterans Affairs Kalmykova declared over 567 thousand UAH of income

Natalia Kalmykova declared 567,322 UAH of income for the past year. She owns land, a house in Vinnytsia region, two apartments in Vinnytsia and a CITROEN C3 car.

Society • March 26, 08:38 AM • 19705 views

MHP joined the support of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

The Ukrainian team won 32 medals at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada. MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Foundation joined the team's support as part of the veterans' reintegration program.

Business News • February 24, 08:11 AM • 37305 views

New services for veterans and families of the fallen will be available in Diia: what will change

The Ministry of Veterans and the Ministry of Digital Transformation launch beta testing of new electronic services in the Action for obtaining statuses. The services are available for people with war-related disabilities and family members of fallen defenders.

Society • January 24, 11:37 AM • 40093 views

Ukraine plans to legislate the status of the Unified State Register of War Veterans

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on granting official status to the Unified State Register of War Veterans. The document envisages the creation of a unified system for recording and protecting data on veterans and their families.

Society • December 23, 11:29 AM • 13532 views

Ukraine is automating the granting of the status of a combatant: what is changing

The Ministry of Veterans is introducing automatic granting of combatant status without submitting applications and documents. Servicemen will not be involved in the process, and the e-certificate will be available in Diia in January 2025.

Society • December 13, 01:09 PM • 18303 views

MHP received a gold award for its program to support military and veterans from the UN Global Compact

The MHP Ridgeside program received the highest award of the UN Global Compact in the Peace category. The company has created an ecosystem of support for the military and veterans in 13 regions of Ukraine.

Business News • December 4, 02:29 PM • 48963 views

Government proposes to increase payments to families of fallen civilians who defended Ukraine to UAH 15 million

The Cabinet of Ministers approves a bill to increase payments to families of fallen civilian defenders from UAH 1. 9 million to UAH 15 million. The government is also stepping up support for veterans' sports for rehabilitation.

Society • November 22, 11:44 AM • 18937 views

Zelensky convened a meeting on the Resilience Plan: they discussed the clause on the policy of heroes

The President held a meeting on the policy of heroes as part of Ukraine's internal Resilience Plan. Specific programs to support soldiers and issues of war memory were discussed.

War • November 16, 02:11 PM • 35355 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has made personnel decisions on four ministries, two RSAs and the Sumy RSA

The government appointed Tymofeyev as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports. Three deputy ministers were dismissed, and the appointment of two heads of district state administrations and a deputy head of the RSA was approved.

Politics • September 20, 11:17 AM • 14314 views

The government has simplified access to psychological assistance for the military

The Cabinet of Ministers has improved the mechanism for providing psychological assistance to military personnel. Government agencies will be able to independently approve procedures for referring military personnel for free psychological assistance.

Society • August 16, 11:31 AM • 12490 views
Exclusive

National Military Memorial Cemetery: how and when to apply for burial

The National Military Memorial Cemetery is not yet accepting applications for the burial or reburial of fallen soldiers. Preparations for the construction are underway, and a website with an application form is in the process of being created.

Society • August 7, 12:56 PM • 108903 views

Status of “clarify data” and “document not found” when adding a veteran's certificate: the Ministry of Veterans told what to do

The Deputy Director of the Digital Development Department of the Ministry of Veterans spoke about the reasons for the 'clarify data' and 'document not found' statuses in the veteran's certificate. He provided instructions on how to solve these problems.

Society • July 23, 11:25 AM • 15267 views

Ukraine has already generated 220 thousand war veteran certificates

According to the Unified State Register of War Veterans, more than 220,000 war veteran certificates have been generated in Ukraine. There are still errors in the system that can prevent the generation of certificates.

Society • July 23, 11:04 AM • 37863 views