Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Natalia Kalmykova declared 567,322 UAH of income for the past year. She owns land, a house in Vinnytsia region, two apartments in Vinnytsia and a CITROEN C3 car.
The Ukrainian team won 32 medals at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada. MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Foundation joined the team's support as part of the veterans' reintegration program.
The Ministry of Veterans and the Ministry of Digital Transformation launch beta testing of new electronic services in the Action for obtaining statuses. The services are available for people with war-related disabilities and family members of fallen defenders.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on granting official status to the Unified State Register of War Veterans. The document envisages the creation of a unified system for recording and protecting data on veterans and their families.
The Ministry of Veterans is introducing automatic granting of combatant status without submitting applications and documents. Servicemen will not be involved in the process, and the e-certificate will be available in Diia in January 2025.
The MHP Ridgeside program received the highest award of the UN Global Compact in the Peace category. The company has created an ecosystem of support for the military and veterans in 13 regions of Ukraine.
The Cabinet of Ministers approves a bill to increase payments to families of fallen civilian defenders from UAH 1. 9 million to UAH 15 million. The government is also stepping up support for veterans' sports for rehabilitation.
The President held a meeting on the policy of heroes as part of Ukraine's internal Resilience Plan. Specific programs to support soldiers and issues of war memory were discussed.
The government appointed Tymofeyev as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports. Three deputy ministers were dismissed, and the appointment of two heads of district state administrations and a deputy head of the RSA was approved.
The Cabinet of Ministers has improved the mechanism for providing psychological assistance to military personnel. Government agencies will be able to independently approve procedures for referring military personnel for free psychological assistance.
The National Military Memorial Cemetery is not yet accepting applications for the burial or reburial of fallen soldiers. Preparations for the construction are underway, and a website with an application form is in the process of being created.
The Deputy Director of the Digital Development Department of the Ministry of Veterans spoke about the reasons for the 'clarify data' and 'document not found' statuses in the veteran's certificate. He provided instructions on how to solve these problems.
According to the Unified State Register of War Veterans, more than 220,000 war veteran certificates have been generated in Ukraine. There are still errors in the system that can prevent the generation of certificates.