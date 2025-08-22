Veterans to receive 50% state compensation for car insurance - Cabinet of Ministers

The state will compensate 50% of car insurance for veterans. This also applies to people who received disabilities due to the war, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

Separately, it was decided that the state will compensate 50% of car insurance for veterans and people with disabilities due to the war. - Svyrydenko reported.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12295-d on compensation for car insurance costs for veterans and persons with disabilities. Car insurance will become free.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved 11 decisions within the framework of veteran policy, including a draft law on the foundations of state veteran policy. Such draft laws are expected to be adopted in the autumn as part of the Code of Laws on Defenders of Ukraine.