New services for veterans and families of the fallen will be available in Diia: what will change

New electronic services for veterans and families of the fallen will soon be available in Diia, the Ministry of Veterans reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

As indicated, today we have started beta testing of the electronic service for obtaining statuses through the Diia portal:

persons with disabilities as a result of war

status of a family member of the deceased Defender or Defender of Ukraine

"We continue to digitize services for veterans, while ensuring their accessibility offline and online. The new services will minimize bureaucracy and facilitate obtaining statuses for veterans and their families. As a result, veterans and families of fallen (deceased) defenders will receive a convenient application for status, and authorized persons of local structural units on veteran policy will receive an electronic cabinet for processing such applications," said Natalia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

