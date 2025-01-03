ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157501 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132752 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139994 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137476 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111860 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168909 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104663 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Veterans will receive UAH 1500 for sports: how and when to apply for payments

Veterans will receive UAH 1500 for sports: how and when to apply for payments

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33052 views

Starting in January, the state will pay war veterans UAH 1500 quarterly for sports. The allowance will be available through the Diia app and will be paid automatically throughout the year.

In January, war veterans will receive a quarterly allowance of UAH 1,500 for physical education and sports. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a corresponding resolution.

"Soon, combatants and people with war-related disabilities will be able to receive UAH 1,500 from the state on a quarterly basis to pay for the services of sports clubs. They will be able to apply for the money through the Diia app. The money will be transferred to the veteran's special account on a quarterly basis automatically throughout the year," the statement said.

Natalia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, noted that sport is one of the most effective means of rehabilitation and restoration of psychological health, as well as integration into public life.

"As early as January, war veterans will be able to receive a quarterly allowance of UAH 1,500 to visit gyms, swimming pools and other physical culture and sports facilities," the statement said.

Addendum

Prime Minister Shmyhal reportedthat more than 460 veterans' support specialists work in Ukraine. Every month there will be more and more of them. 

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a strategy for veterans' policy until 2030 with three key goals. The plan envisages improving the welfare of veterans, honoring them, and engaging them in national security.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

