Veterans will receive UAH 1500 for sports: how and when to apply for payments

In January, war veterans will receive a quarterly allowance of UAH 1,500 for physical education and sports. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a corresponding resolution.

"Soon, combatants and people with war-related disabilities will be able to receive UAH 1,500 from the state on a quarterly basis to pay for the services of sports clubs. They will be able to apply for the money through the Diia app. The money will be transferred to the veteran's special account on a quarterly basis automatically throughout the year," the statement said.

Natalia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, noted that sport is one of the most effective means of rehabilitation and restoration of psychological health, as well as integration into public life.

"As early as January, war veterans will be able to receive a quarterly allowance of UAH 1,500 to visit gyms, swimming pools and other physical culture and sports facilities," the statement said.

Addendum

Prime Minister Shmyhal reportedthat more than 460 veterans' support specialists work in Ukraine. Every month there will be more and more of them.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a strategy for veterans' policy until 2030 with three key goals. The plan envisages improving the welfare of veterans, honoring them, and engaging them in national security.