Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
09:38 AM • 6380 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
07:00 AM • 33264 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 47379 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 84660 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 170523 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 155492 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 86877 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94580 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87587 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69757 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.6m/s
58%
752mm
Popular news
Israel eliminated a UAV commander who attacked Israel hundreds of timesJune 21, 03:34 AM • 22704 views
A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)June 21, 04:26 AM • 23830 views
Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existenceJune 21, 05:27 AM • 15835 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions06:19 AM • 23728 views
Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan07:56 AM • 30388 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards07:00 AM • 33260 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 170519 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 155491 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 91013 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 140047 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay11:41 AM • 42 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion07:34 AM • 12124 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions06:19 AM • 23736 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 27743 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 36142 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Giorgio Armani will miss shows at Milan Fashion Week for the first time in over five decades of his career. The 90-year-old designer is recovering at home after a hospital stay but continues to work on collections remotely.

Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay

Fashion legend Giorgio Armani will miss his two shows at Milan Fashion Week for the first time in his career, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The 90-year-old Italian designer is "now recovering at home," his company said in a statement. Italian media reported that his recovery followed a brief hospital stay in Milan.

He "worked on the collections with his usual dedication" and monitored the men's wear shows on Saturday and Monday remotely, the company added.

This is believed to be the first time Armani has missed one of his runway shows in his career spanning over five decades. Last year, he said he might retire in the coming years.

Next week's shows will feature the spring-summer 2026 collections of his eponymous luxury brand.

Longtime Armani collaborator and head of menswear design, Leo Dell'Orco, is now preparing to give the final shows.

90-year-old Giorgio Armani appeared at the finale of his couture show29.01.25, 15:00 • 121189 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
Milan
Italy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9