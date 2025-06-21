Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay

Fashion legend Giorgio Armani will miss his two shows at Milan Fashion Week for the first time in his career, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

The 90-year-old Italian designer is "now recovering at home," his company said in a statement. Italian media reported that his recovery followed a brief hospital stay in Milan.

He "worked on the collections with his usual dedication" and monitored the men's wear shows on Saturday and Monday remotely, the company added.

This is believed to be the first time Armani has missed one of his runway shows in his career spanning over five decades. Last year, he said he might retire in the coming years.

Next week's shows will feature the spring-summer 2026 collections of his eponymous luxury brand.

Longtime Armani collaborator and head of menswear design, Leo Dell'Orco, is now preparing to give the final shows.

