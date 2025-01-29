90-year-old Giorgio Armani appeared at the finale of his couture show
Giorgio Armani, an Italian fashion designer and accessories designer and head of the Giorgio Armani fashion house, appeared at his Armani Prive Haute Couture SS'25 couture show, UNN reports citing Elle.
Giorgio Armani, 90, closed his 20th couture show, Armani Privé Haute Couture SS'25, by walking the runway with a model to express his gratitude to the guests and friends of the fashion house.
