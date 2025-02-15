Five incredible romantic stories: what to watch on winter evenings

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 4838 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48709 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 72983 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75204 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117400 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101065 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153316 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110067 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87524 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54618 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105746 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117400 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143984 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176321 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42573 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83299 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134242 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136148 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164401 views
Five incredible romantic stories: what to watch on winter evenings

Five incredible romantic stories: what to watch on winter evenings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 206330 views

A selection of romantic French films for a cozy winter evening. From the story of an adventurer and a hotel worker to the fairy-tale fate of Amelie Poulin, here are five incredible love stories.

The great power of love, deceptive dreams and warm romantic feelings, all this and more for lovers of sensual cinema. UNN offers a selection of films to watch on cozy winter evenings.

Hors de prix 2006 - adventurer Irene mistakes a humble hotel worker Jean for a billionaire. Realizing that she has made a mistake, she immediately leaves him, but the enamored Jean rushes after her. He quits his job and becomes an alphonse, serving an elderly lady. The joint activity immediately brings the protagonists closer together.

  • Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
    • Country: France
      • Director: Pierre Salvadori
        • Cast: Audrey Tautou, Ghad Elmaleh, Marie-Christine Adam, Vernon Dobcheff, Jacques Spisser, Anneliese Gesme

          Les emotifs anonymes 2010 - what happens when a man and a woman share a common passion? They fall in love. This is what happened to Jean-René, the manager of a small chocolate factory, and Angelique, a talented pastry chef who has just been hired. But their shyness creates difficulties for their relationship. So, they decide to overcome their insecurities and reveal their feelings to each other

          • Genre: France, Belgium
            • Genre: Comedy, Romance
              • Director: Jean-Pierre Amery
                • Cast: Benoît Pulvoorde, Isabelle Carré, Lorella Cravotta, Lisa Lametri, Svann Arlo, Pierre Ninier

                  La Belle Epoque 2019 - The elderly Victor is experiencing a series of setbacks. Unemployed, he is being evicted from his own home because his wife has left him for his former boss. Maksym, Viktor's son, helps his father by introducing him to a representative of a theater company who offers to recreate any moment in his life. Viktor chooses 1974, when he first met his wife.

                  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
                    • Country: France
                      • Director: Nicolas Bedos
                        • Cast: Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet, Doria Thieler, Fanny Ardant, Pierre Arditi, Denis Podalides

                          La passion de Dodin Bouffant 2023 is a film about the relationship between Eugenie, a professional chef, and Dodin, a gourmet with whom she has worked for 20 years. Over time, their relationship grew stronger, leading to the creation of dishes that impressed the most famous chefs around the world

                          • Genre: Drama, Romance
                            • Country: France, Belgium
                              • Director: Chan Anh Hung
                                • Cast: Benoît Magimel, Juliette Binoche, Patrick d'Assumption, Emmanuelle Salinger, Jan Hammeneker, Frederic Fisbach

                                  Le Fabuleux destin d'Amelie Poulain 2001 - Young Amelie Poulain works in a Parisian cafe. She lives alone and secretly helps people. Her volunteer work leads her to Nino, a middle-aged man who captures her heart. Amélie extends a helping hand to him, and her world takes on new colors after their meeting.

                                  • Genre: Comedy, Romance
                                    • Country: France, Germany
                                      • Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet
                                        • Cast: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Laurella Cravotta, Serge Merlin, Jamelle Debbouze
                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          Paris
                                          France
                                          Belgium
                                          Germany

                                          Contact us about advertising