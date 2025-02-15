Five incredible romantic stories: what to watch on winter evenings

The great power of love, deceptive dreams and warm romantic feelings, all this and more for lovers of sensual cinema. UNN offers a selection of films to watch on cozy winter evenings.

Hors de prix 2006 - adventurer Irene mistakes a humble hotel worker Jean for a billionaire. Realizing that she has made a mistake, she immediately leaves him, but the enamored Jean rushes after her. He quits his job and becomes an alphonse, serving an elderly lady. The joint activity immediately brings the protagonists closer together.

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Country: France

Director: Pierre Salvadori

Cast: Audrey Tautou, Ghad Elmaleh, Marie-Christine Adam, Vernon Dobcheff, Jacques Spisser, Anneliese Gesme

Les emotifs anonymes 2010 - what happens when a man and a woman share a common passion? They fall in love. This is what happened to Jean-René, the manager of a small chocolate factory, and Angelique, a talented pastry chef who has just been hired. But their shyness creates difficulties for their relationship. So, they decide to overcome their insecurities and reveal their feelings to each other

Genre: France, Belgium

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Jean-Pierre Amery

Cast: Benoît Pulvoorde, Isabelle Carré, Lorella Cravotta, Lisa Lametri, Svann Arlo, Pierre Ninier

La Belle Epoque 2019 - The elderly Victor is experiencing a series of setbacks. Unemployed, he is being evicted from his own home because his wife has left him for his former boss. Maksym, Viktor's son, helps his father by introducing him to a representative of a theater company who offers to recreate any moment in his life. Viktor chooses 1974, when he first met his wife.

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Country: France

Director: Nicolas Bedos

Cast: Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet, Doria Thieler, Fanny Ardant, Pierre Arditi, Denis Podalides

La passion de Dodin Bouffant 2023 is a film about the relationship between Eugenie, a professional chef, and Dodin, a gourmet with whom she has worked for 20 years. Over time, their relationship grew stronger, leading to the creation of dishes that impressed the most famous chefs around the world

Genre: Drama, Romance

Country: France, Belgium

Director: Chan Anh Hung

Cast: Benoît Magimel, Juliette Binoche, Patrick d'Assumption, Emmanuelle Salinger, Jan Hammeneker, Frederic Fisbach

Le Fabuleux destin d'Amelie Poulain 2001 - Young Amelie Poulain works in a Parisian cafe. She lives alone and secretly helps people. Her volunteer work leads her to Nino, a middle-aged man who captures her heart. Amélie extends a helping hand to him, and her world takes on new colors after their meeting.

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Country: France, Germany

Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet