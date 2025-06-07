$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 5554 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 13843 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

12:58 PM • 23238 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 30838 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 28663 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 107764 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 108302 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 141922 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 93672 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 200821 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

June 7, 05:48 AM • 71605 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

June 7, 06:48 AM • 55423 views

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

June 7, 07:23 AM • 27762 views

Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

June 7, 08:15 AM • 86426 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 46157 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 107764 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 110356 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 112019 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 156260 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 200821 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 19442 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 46823 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 141922 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 126933 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 168301 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3646 views

The exchange of bodies of dead soldiers between Ukraine and Russia, which was agreed upon in Istanbul, should begin next week. The terms have been agreed with representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

The exchange of bodies of dead servicemen of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which was agreed upon in Istanbul, should begin next week. This was told by the interlocutor of UNN in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Details

According to the interlocutor, the exchange of bodies of the dead should begin next week. There are no other details yet.

Addition

Assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky stated that Russia allegedly began the implementation of the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of the fact that the Ukrainian side allegedly unexpectedly postponed it indefinitely.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reacted to the words of the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, noting that in fact the terms of the start of repatriation measures were agreed on Tuesday with authorized representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state and should begin as planned next week. Everything that is happening today is another performance of enemy special services.

Let us remind

Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange all seriously ill prisoners of war and persons under the age of 25.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
