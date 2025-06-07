The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

The exchange of bodies of dead servicemen of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which was agreed upon in Istanbul, should begin next week. This was told by the interlocutor of UNN in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Details

According to the interlocutor, the exchange of bodies of the dead should begin next week. There are no other details yet.

Addition

Assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky stated that Russia allegedly began the implementation of the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of the fact that the Ukrainian side allegedly unexpectedly postponed it indefinitely.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reacted to the words of the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, noting that in fact the terms of the start of repatriation measures were agreed on Tuesday with authorized representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state and should begin as planned next week. Everything that is happening today is another performance of enemy special services.

Let us remind

Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange all seriously ill prisoners of war and persons under the age of 25.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners.