Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 12632 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 73025 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 127253 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 96010 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 90325 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 87373 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65181 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92108 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65299 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50626 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Popular news

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 48070 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 21464 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 56065 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 30989 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 24073 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 81252 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 167661 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 175252 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 232780 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 273380 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 1080 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 115980 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 80664 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 123841 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 348327 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Tom Cruise, 62, received a Guinness record for the most jumps with a burning parachute in the movie "Mission Impossible 8" - 16 times. Filming took place in South Africa.

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

At his 62 years, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise not only conquers the world box office with a new part of the saga "Mission: Impossible", but also adds another award related to stunts to his shelf.

UNN reports with reference to Guinness World Records.

Details

Three-time Oscar nominee Tom Cruise can boast a new achievement - he received the title of Guinness record holder for the largest number of jumps with a burning parachute. During the filming of the 8th part of the saga "Mission: Impossible", he had to jump from a helicopter with a burning parachute a total of 16 times.

No other actor or stuntman has come close to such a number of deadly jumps, and his dedication was rewarded with a record title on June 4.

- writes Guinness World.

Reference

Some details of the episode scene, which was filmed in the Dragon Mountain area, South Africa.

The parachute could only burn for 2.5-3 seconds before completely disintegrating - so the actor had to "quickly cut out the burning part" before activating his backup parachute. 

This is not taught in film school: Tom Cruise explained the secret of great actors14.05.25, 01:30 • 4952 views

Comment

Tom doesn't just play action heroes – he is an action hero! A significant part of his success can be explained by his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a protagonist can do. I am honored to be able to recognize his absolute fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title

- said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records.

Addition

Throughout the eight "Mission: Impossible" films, Cruise has climbed both the glass skyscraper Burj Khalifa and the rocky cliff in Dead Horse Point National Park. The Hollywood star performed lengthy stunts in underwater scenes. He also jumped (and grabbed) from several helicopters and planes.

"Mission: Impossible: Judgment Day" marks the end of a saga that has lasted almost three decades. But Cruise has promised to make films until he is 100 years old.

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film30.05.25, 11:06 • 186742 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite
South Africa
