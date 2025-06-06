Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

At his 62 years, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise not only conquers the world box office with a new part of the saga "Mission: Impossible", but also adds another award related to stunts to his shelf.

UNN reports with reference to Guinness World Records.

Details

Three-time Oscar nominee Tom Cruise can boast a new achievement - he received the title of Guinness record holder for the largest number of jumps with a burning parachute. During the filming of the 8th part of the saga "Mission: Impossible", he had to jump from a helicopter with a burning parachute a total of 16 times.

No other actor or stuntman has come close to such a number of deadly jumps, and his dedication was rewarded with a record title on June 4. - writes Guinness World.

Reference

Some details of the episode scene, which was filmed in the Dragon Mountain area, South Africa.

The parachute could only burn for 2.5-3 seconds before completely disintegrating - so the actor had to "quickly cut out the burning part" before activating his backup parachute.

This is not taught in film school: Tom Cruise explained the secret of great actors

Comment

Tom doesn't just play action heroes – he is an action hero! A significant part of his success can be explained by his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a protagonist can do. I am honored to be able to recognize his absolute fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title - said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records.

Addition

Throughout the eight "Mission: Impossible" films, Cruise has climbed both the glass skyscraper Burj Khalifa and the rocky cliff in Dead Horse Point National Park. The Hollywood star performed lengthy stunts in underwater scenes. He also jumped (and grabbed) from several helicopters and planes.

"Mission: Impossible: Judgment Day" marks the end of a saga that has lasted almost three decades. But Cruise has promised to make films until he is 100 years old.

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film